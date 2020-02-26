No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Wednesday, February 26

No. 6 Florida State more than poured it on the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals Monday night, and the Seminoles are now off until Saturday, when they'll travel to Clemson. Also, they're in the driver's seat in the conference, thanks to Wake Forest's double-overtime upset of Duke last night. But before the 'Noles suit up again, there are several games tonight that will affect FSU's seeding come the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

FSU remains the last 2-seed, across 126 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action tonight. And we'll update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

St. John's at Villanova: 6:30 pm, FS1

The Wildcats are positioned closely behind the Seminoles, as a 3-seed. The Red Storm is kind of a mess, but pull for it to engineer the unlikely upset.

Rutgers at No. 16 Penn State: 7 pm, BTN

These are two tournament teams right now, so a formerly ranked Scarlet Knights upset is not out of the question-- and it's one for which you should be hoping, since the Nittany Lions are projected as a 4-seed.

Virginia at Virginia Tech: 7 pm, ESPN2

I'd been rooting for someone to catch the Cavaliers for that 4-seed and double-bye in the ACCT, but the Wahoos are now three losses up on Notre Dame and Syracuse, with each of those three squads having four games left. Since cheering for the Cavs to get caught would mean pulling for ND over next week, I'm willing to concede that spot to UVA. And since Virginia accounts for one of Florida State's four losses, here's hoping it beats the Hokies and makes that defeat look better.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh: 7 pm, ACCN

Apply that same UVA logic here, to a Pitt team that also beat the Seminoles. Take up for the Panthers in this one.

Notre Dame at Boston College: 9 pm, ACCN

The Irish are the NET rankings' No. 56 team, while BC is 150th. The 'Noles play both of these teams again to close out the season, and ND getting into the top 50 is a wiser rooting interest than cheering for the Eagles.

No. 9 Maryland at Minnesota: 9 pm, BTN

The Terrapins are the team directly ahead of FSU in Bracket Matrix right now, as the third 2-seed. Vegas expects a close one here, favoring the Golden Gophers by a point. That'll work. So, regarding Minnesota...