No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Friday, March 6

The Seminoles are ready to finish their regular season on Senior Day tomorrow, but there are some games today that could affect Florida State's postseason seeding-- or opponent.

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

Florida State has moved up from the third to the second 2-seed right now, across 81 brackets, so today we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action, along with ACC games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later. As is typical for most Fridays, tonight's action is rather light.

Georgia Tech at Clemson: 7 pm, ESPN2

The Yellow Jackets won't factor into the ACC tournament, but Clemson is presently perched as a possible quarterfinal foe of the 'Noles, if FSU wins against Boston College, and wraps up the 1-see. I'd rather the 'Noles not see the Tigers in the ACC quarterfinals, but the alternative could be Notre Dame, which has played Florida State down to the wire twice. So give me the Jackets here and perhaps the 'Noles getting another shot at the Tigers instead of the Irish.

Wake Forest at NC State: 7 pm, ACCN

The Wolfpack are a true bubble team-- so they're hungry. Florida State doesn't need to face that kinda desperation in the quarters, so cheer for the 'Pack to win and avoid a seeding as an 8 or 9 (the winner of which would get the Seminoles, again, assuming an FSU win over BC).

Boise State vs. No. 5 San Diego State: 9 pm, CBSSN (Mountain West Conference Semifinal)

The Aztecs are still projected as the final 1-seed, and with the Seminoles trending in the right direction, there's a chance that SDSU could be caught, if a bunch of things go FSU's way. But hey, it's March, so why not hope for the improbable. Pull for the Broncos.