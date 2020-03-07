No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Saturday, March 7

You know what's on the line today. Florida State is a win over Boston College away from clinching the top seed in the ACC tournament. But what other results can help the Seminoles?

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

Florida State has moved up from the third to the second 2-seed right now, across 94 brackets, so today we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action, along with ACC games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later. It's a busy day.

No. 14 Villanova at Georgetown: 12 pm, FOX

The Wildcats are currently the last 2-seed, so they're a definite threat to the 'Noles. So you're all Hoyas in this one.

No. 24 Wisconsin at Indiana: 12 pm, ESPN

The Badgers aren't gonna catch the Seminoles from their present projection as a 5-seed, but pulling for the Hoosiers makes sense anyway, since an IU win helps FSU's strength of schedule.

No. 4 Baylor at West Virginia: 1 pm, ESPN+

The Bears are a 1-seed in every single bracket in the matrix. But hey, here's to chaos: 'Neers.

No. 6 Kentucky at Florida: 1 pm, CBS

The regular-season SEC champion Wildcats are a 4-seed now and could catch the Seminoles, depending on what happens in the conference tournaments. A UF win also aids FSU's strength of schedule. I'm not gonna type it, but you know where this is going...

No. 1 Kansas at Texas Tech: 2 pm, ESPN

The Jayhawks are in the same spot as Baylor: 1-seed projections across the board. The Red Raiders could be matched up with the Gators in the NCAA tournament's first round, so here's hoping they break their three-game losing streak and start heating up.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame: 2 pm, ACCN

An Irish win should keep them as the 7-seed, and out of that possible 8-9 spot that FSU would face in the conference quarters. I don't really care to se the Irish again. And a VT loss probably keeps BC in that game-- not concerned about the Eagles. So ND is the pick.

No. 8 Seton Hall at No. 11 Creighton: 2:30 pm, FOX

It's not often that UNC vs. Duke isn't the game of the day, but here we are. The Pirates are the team immediately behind the 'Noles on the 2-line, while the Blue Jays are a 3-seed. So do your best Peyton Manning and say it with me: Omaha!

No. 10 Louisville at No. 22 Virginia: 4 pm, ESPN

Florida State is gonna beat BC, but if it somehow doesn't, a UVA win could still result in the 'Noles getting the ACC's top seed. So while the Cavs' momentum could use some abating, pull for them anyway. Plus, outright regular-season No. 1 has a nice ring to it.

No. 20 Penn State at Northwestern: 4 pm, BTN

The Nittany Lions aren't gonna catch the Seminoles-- but man do people love to vault them up the polls, and I'm kinda sick of that, so root for the very unlikely Wildcats upset.

Syracuse at Miami: 4 pm, ACCN

No need for Syracuse to fall back into a messy tie that could see it in that 8-9 spot. And cheering for the Orange means rooting against the Hurricanes, so this is easy.

North Carolina at No. 12 Duke: 6 pm, ESPN

We didn't think this would be much of a game the first time around, and the Blue Devils were fortunate to emerge with an overtime victory. Since Duke is the top 3-seed at the moment, pull for the Heels to make the Cameron Crazies cry. That never gets old.

George Washington at No. 3 Dayton: 7 pm, ESPN+

The Fliers are just ahead of Florida State, currently situated as the top 2-seed. A home loss to a subpar GW squad could change that, so let's go Colonials.

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon: 11 pm, FS1

The Ducks are a 4-seed and will look to improve in the Pac-12 tournament. Trees!