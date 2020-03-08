No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Sunday, March 8

Florida State locked up a solo first-place finish in the ACC yesterday, so today you just get to sit back, relax, and take in a couple games that could help the Seminoles come NCAA tournament seeding time.

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

Florida State is projected as the second 2-seed right now, across 108 brackets, so today we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action, along with ACC games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

No. 25 Michigan at No. 9 Maryland: 12 pm, FOX

The Wolverines are too far back to threaten the 'Noles, but the Terrapins are projected as a 3-seed. U of M is your team here.

No. 19 Ohio State at No. 16 Michigan State: 4:30 pm, CBS

The Spartans are surging, up to a 3-seed, currently. So pull for the Buckeyes to get the road victory in East Lansing.