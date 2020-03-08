AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Sunday, March 8

David Visser

Florida State locked up a solo first-place finish in the ACC yesterday, so today you just get to sit back, relax, and take in a couple games that could help the Seminoles come NCAA tournament seeding time.

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

Florida State is projected as the second 2-seed right now, across 108 brackets, so today we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action, along with ACC games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later. 

No. 25 Michigan at No. 9 Maryland: 12 pm, FOX

The Wolverines are too far back to threaten the 'Noles, but the Terrapins are projected as a 3-seed. U of M is your team here.

No. 19 Ohio State at No. 16 Michigan State: 4:30 pm, CBS

The Spartans are surging, up to a 3-seed, currently. So pull for the Buckeyes to get the road victory in East Lansing. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida State Beats BC, Wins First ACC Regular Season Title

In winning the regular season, FSU also secures its first top seed in the ACC tournament.

Kent.Olsen

by

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: First Day of Spring Football Practice, Basketball Closes Out Season in Style

Florida State football hits the gridiron, and the 'Noles make history on the hardwood.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU Tops ACC Tournament Bracket After Final Day of Conference Play: Seeding, Game Times, Matchups

Who will 1-seed Florida State match up against in the ACC Tournament?

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: Spring Football is Here! Depth Charts, Recruits, and that Extra 1%

It's a big weekend for Florida State athletics-- Football, M/W Basketball, Baseball, Golf, Tennis, et al.

Shawn Allen

by

Kent.Olsen

FSU Football Extends 2 More Offers, Including a QB, Ahead of Saturday's Junior Day

Another QB offer, and a look to help in the trenches.

David Visser

No. 7 Florida State Basketball Hosts Boston College for Senior Day: Preview, How to Watch, Vegas Odds

What to expect in Trent Forrest's last game at the Tuck.

Mitch Schmidt

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Saturday, March 7

Lots of games on the final Saturday of the regular season.

David Visser

Defensive Depth Chart Projections for FSU’s 2020 Spring Practice

A look at the 'Noles defense, which has a lot of returning production-- but questions persist.

Mike Settle

Offensive Depth Chart Projections for FSU’s 2020 Spring Practice

The 'Noles offense has some key returning production but also giant shoes to fill.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Football Offers Elite QB, the Latest Bracketology, & Beach Volleyball is Really Good

Prospective new 'Noles, Tampa for the tourney, and Seminoles on the sand.

Shawn Allen