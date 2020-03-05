No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Thursday, March 5

The seventh-ranked Seminoles rose to the occasion last night, erasing a double-digit deficit to best Notre Dame in South Bend. What results can help the 'Noles tonight?

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

Florida State is projected as the third 2-seed right now, across 86 brackets, so today we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action, along with ACC games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

It's an abbreviated slate tonight.

Air Force vs. No. 5 San Diego State: 2:30 pm, CBSSN (Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinal)

Florida State's chances at a 1-seed are slim, but with the Aztecs currently the last team on the top line, pull for the Falcons to score the upset. But regardless of the outcome here, doesn't weekday afternoon action just make it feel even more like March?

No. 23 Illinois at No. 19 Ohio State: 7 pm, ESPN

The Buckeyes are a 5-seed, the Illini a 7, so hope for the road upset here.

California at No. 13 Oregon: 11 pm, ESPN2

The Ducks are projected as a 4-seed right now, and breathing room is always a good thing. So if you hate sleep, stay up and cheer for the Golden Bears.