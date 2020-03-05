AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Thursday, March 5

David Visser

The seventh-ranked Seminoles rose to the occasion last night, erasing a double-digit deficit to best Notre Dame in South Bend. What results can help the 'Noles tonight?

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

Florida State is projected as the third 2-seed right now, across 86 brackets, so today we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action, along with ACC games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

It's an abbreviated slate tonight. 

Air Force vs. No. 5 San Diego State: 2:30 pm, CBSSN (Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinal)

Florida State's chances at a 1-seed are slim, but with the Aztecs currently the last team on the top line, pull for the Falcons to score the upset. But regardless of the outcome here, doesn't weekday afternoon action just make it feel even more like March?

No. 23 Illinois at No. 19 Ohio State: 7 pm, ESPN

The Buckeyes are a 5-seed, the Illini a 7, so hope for the road upset here. 

California at No. 13 Oregon: 11 pm, ESPN2

The Ducks are projected as a 4-seed right now, and breathing room is always a good thing. So if you hate sleep, stay up and cheer for the Golden Bears.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: 'Noles 1 Win Away from ACC Hoops Top Seed, New Football Offer

Do you really need coffee after that Florida State basketball game last night?

David Visser

No. 7 FSU Basketball Comes Back to Win Thriller vs. Notre Dame in South Bend

Florida State hoops gets its first ever road win over the Irish.

Kent.Olsen

FSU Football Offers 2022 Running Back from Familiar School

A pleasant association.

David Visser

Notre Dame Hosts No. 8 Florida State Hoops: Preview, How to Watch, Vegas Odds

How does Notre Dame Basketball match up against Florida State? Here is a game preview including how to watch, vegas odds, and specific matchups.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: Game Night for Men's Hoops with the ACC Crown on the Line and Football Picks Up a Commit

Men's BBall tries to hold onto the ACC Regular Season title, Football lands a new DB, and Baseball ekes out a midweek game against undefeated Mercer.

Shawn Allen

FSU Football Loses 2021 Running Back Commitment

An in-state decommitment from the 'Noles.

David Visser

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Wednesday, March 4

Some teams are still looking to get over the hump on the final Wednesday of the regular season.

David Visser

Mike Norvell Offers Memphis Receiver-- Again

The Seminoles are reviving some connections on the recruiting trail.

David Visser

2022 Defensive Back Commits to FSU Football Over Other Impressive Offers

Norvell lands a new 'Nole.

David Visser

Blue-Chip Linebacker Decommits from FSU Football

A sought-after defender parts ways with the 'Noles.

David Visser

by

John Garcia Jr