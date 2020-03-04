No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Wednesday, March 4

The seventh-ranked 'Noles play their last true road game of the season tonight, at Notre Dame. But which other games can help Florida State? We've got you covered, following a Tuesday when FSU got some nice results.

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

Florida State is projected as the third 2-seed right now, across 108 brackets, so today we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action, along with conference games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

Texas A & M at No. 17 Auburn: 7 pm, ESPN2

Does pulling for Auburn ever really feel right? No. No it does not. So don't. The Tigers are projected as a 4-seed, so take up for the Aggies.

Clemson at Virginia Tech: 7 pm, ACCN

On to some other Tigers for whom you should cheer. A Clemson victory makes the Seminoles' loss in South Carolina last week look better.

TCU at No. 1 Kansas: 8 pm, ESPN+

The Horned Frogs' last result was an upset over Baylor-- can they keep it going? Let's hope so.

Georgetown at No. 11 Creighton: 8 pm

The Bluejays are currently projected as the second 3-seed, so they are potential challengers to the 'Noles. Root for the Hoyas to get it done on the road.

No. 14 Villanova at No. 6 Seton Hall: 8:30 pm, FS1

Here's your game of the night. The Pirates are immediately behind the 'Noles as the last 2-seed, while the Wildcats are the last 3-seed. Someone's getting a boost out of this game, and it's better for FSU if that team is 'Nova.

No. 3 Dayton at Rhode Island: 9 pm, CBSSN

If you've not yet seen the Flyers, this may be a good game to check out. The Rams are 12-4 in the A-10, on the bubble, and only 3.5-point underdogs. Dayton is the top 2-seed at the moment, so pull for URI.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 9 pm, ACCNX

Go for the Panthers here, for a few reasons. It makes FSU's loss to Pitt look better, improves the win, and increases the chances that North Carolina finishes in the bottom of the ACC.

No. 22 Virginia at Miami: 9 pm, ACCN

Okay. Deep breath. Here goes. UVA is just a loss behind FSU in the ACC standings. I can't tell you to root for the Hurricanes to win-- so I guess just hope that the Cavs lose. That was rough. I'm not proud of myself right now.