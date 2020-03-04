AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Wednesday, March 4

David Visser

The seventh-ranked 'Noles play their last true road game of the season tonight, at Notre Dame. But which other games can help Florida State? We've got you covered, following a Tuesday when FSU got some nice results. 

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

Florida State is projected as the third 2-seed right now, across 108 brackets, so today we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action, along with conference games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

Texas A&M at No. 17 Auburn: 7 pm, ESPN2

Does pulling for Auburn ever really feel right? No. No it does not. So don't. The Tigers are projected as a 4-seed, so take up for the Aggies. 

Clemson at Virginia Tech: 7 pm, ACCN

On to some other Tigers for whom you should cheer. A Clemson victory makes the Seminoles' loss in South Carolina last week look better. 

TCU at No. 1 Kansas: 8 pm, ESPN+

The Horned Frogs' last result was an upset over Baylor-- can they keep it going? Let's hope so. 

Georgetown at No. 11 Creighton: 8 pm

The Bluejays are currently projected as the second 3-seed, so they are potential challengers to the 'Noles. Root for the Hoyas to get it done on the road. 

No. 14 Villanova at No. 6 Seton Hall: 8:30 pm, FS1

Here's your game of the night. The Pirates are immediately behind the 'Noles as the last 2-seed, while the Wildcats are the last 3-seed. Someone's getting a boost out of this game, and it's better for FSU if that team is 'Nova.

No. 3 Dayton at Rhode Island: 9 pm, CBSSN

If you've not yet seen the Flyers, this may be a good game to check out. The Rams are 12-4 in the A-10, on the bubble, and only 3.5-point underdogs. Dayton is the top 2-seed at the moment, so pull for URI.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 9 pm, ACCNX

Go for the Panthers here, for a few reasons. It makes FSU's loss to Pitt look better, improves the win, and increases the chances that North Carolina finishes in the bottom of the ACC.

No. 22 Virginia at Miami: 9 pm, ACCN

Okay. Deep breath. Here goes. UVA is just a loss behind FSU in the ACC standings. I can't tell you to root for the Hurricanes to win-- so I guess just hope that the Cavs lose. That was rough. I'm not proud of myself right now.

via GIPHY

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Norvell Offers Memphis Receiver-- Again

The Seminoles are reviving some connections on the recruiting trail.

David Visser

2022 Defensive Back Commits to FSU Football Over Other Impressive Offers

Norvell lands a new 'Nole.

David Visser

Blue-Chip Linebacker Decommits from FSU Football

A sought-after defender parts ways with the 'Noles.

David Visser

by

John Garcia Jr

FSU AM: Men's BBall Stays in the Top 10 and Unexpected Baseball Action

Basketball is having themselves a season- Coach Ham is on podcasts, former coaches and players are getting all sorts of love, and a 2-seed in Bracketology.

Shawn Allen

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Tuesday, March 3

Down the stretch we come.

David Visser

Florida State Football Offers Pair of 2021 DBs

Targeting a top-10 talent.

David Visser

No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Sunday, March 1

Hey! March basketball is here!

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Seminole Hoops in the Latest Bracketology & Former Football Players in the Pros

Men's hoops controls their destiny, former football players in the pros, and some heartbreak on the tennis court.

Shawn Allen

No 6. Florida State drops heartbreaker to Clemson

Just too many mistakes for the 'Noles.

Kent.Olsen

by

Shawn Allen

How High Can Tamorrion Terry Rise in the FSU Record Book?

Scary.

David Visser