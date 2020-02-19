AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

No. 8 FSU Basketball Remains Strong in Bracketology Projections

David Visser

How can you not bracketology when it's this close to March and you're a top-10 team? Better question: did I really just use bracketology as a verb? I'm not even sure it's a legitimate noun. 

But here we go. No. 8 Florida State is looking good. It currently averages out as the final 2-seed across the 108 projections aggregated in Bracket Matrix, and the Seminoles are closer to the Dayton team ahead of them than the Louisville team behind. 

So what would that mean for the 'Noles? ESPN, which also has FSU as a 2-seed, has the Seminoles playing its first two games in Tampa, with the first coming against 15-seed Winthrop. 

Screen Shot 2020-02-19 at 4.01.37 AM

via GIPHY

And yes, I know that Winthrop is spelled and pronounced differently than Winthorpe. I just don't care. Moving along. 

Florida State's second round game would come against the winner of 7-seed Houston and 10-seed Purdue. And then West Virginia and Michigan State lurking on the same side of the bracket? Yeah, Tampa's great, but still. Not. A. Fan. 

Let's move on to another scenario. CBS Sports' projection looks like this:

Screen Shot 2020-02-19 at 4.16.29 AM

So after beating a toothpaste in Tampa, FSU would get USC or Rhode Island. And then Creighton or Ohio State? Better.

Yes, let's acknowledge the Bulldog in the room: both these models have the 'Noles on a collision course with Gonzaga, in LA, for the third consecutive year. But hey, it's the NCAA tournament, and sooner or later, everyone has to win tough games away from home. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
David Visser
David Visser

Editor

Oregon and Kentucky aren't exactly scrubs for the Zags to fly through.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Makes Top 15 for 3-Star Cornerback: Scouting Report

Defensive back Ryan "Bo" Barnes has the Seminoles in his top 15

Dustin Franklin

3 FSU Squads Among Top Teams That Failed To Win A Title

The 'Noles could easily have more hardware in their trophy case.

Mike Settle

Another Top-10 Center Has FSU in Top 5: Scouting Report

Top-10 players at any position? Yes, please. Coach Mike Norvell continues to try to retool the 'Noles.

David Visser

FSU AM: Boise State Trip Update, 2020 Wins, & More

An update on the 'Noles trip to Idaho, a look at how many wins are possible, getting personal with Asante Samuel, Jr., Kiah Gillespie's decision, and more.

Dustin Franklin

10 FSU Wins in 2020? At Least One Analyst Thinks So

Can the 'Noles make a profound leap into double-digit wins in year one under Mike Norvell?

Dustin Franklin

Boise State Official: Will Game vs. FSU Happen as Planned?

Will the Seminoles and Broncos get their rematch, as scheduled, in Boise? We spoke to a source within Boise State football.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Reacting to FSU Baseball's Projection in 2020's Field of 64

Working with a somewhat small sample size, we discuss a national projection: where the 'Noles fall, and where, perhaps, they could have been.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Honoring Memorial Day, Football's #OurStory, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news after the Memorial Day weekend.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser

2017 UCF Beating 2013 FSU? Yeah, Right

A look at a hypothetical matchup between the '13 FSU Seminoles and the '17 UCF Knights.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

FSU Offers Nearby 2023 Defender: Scouting Report

The Seminoles reach into the talent-rich Peach State.

David Visser

by

Dustin Franklin