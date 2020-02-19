No. 8 FSU Basketball Remains Strong in Bracketology Projections

How can you not bracketology when it's this close to March and you're a top-10 team? Better question: did I really just use bracketology as a verb? I'm not even sure it's a legitimate noun.

But here we go. No. 8 Florida State is looking good. It currently averages out as the final 2-seed across the 108 projections aggregated in Bracket Matrix, and the Seminoles are closer to the Dayton team ahead of them than the Louisville team behind.

So what would that mean for the 'Noles? ESPN, which also has FSU as a 2-seed, has the Seminoles playing its first two games in Tampa, with the first coming against 15-seed Winthrop.

And yes, I know that Winthrop is spelled and pronounced differently than Winthorpe. I just don't care. Moving along.

Florida State's second round game would come against the winner of 7-seed Houston and 10-seed Purdue. And then West Virginia and Michigan State lurking on the same side of the bracket? Yeah, Tampa's great, but still. Not. A. Fan.

Let's move on to another scenario. CBS Sports' projection looks like this:

So after beating a toothpaste in Tampa, FSU would get USC or Rhode Island. And then Creighton or Ohio State? Better.

Yes, let's acknowledge the Bulldog in the room: both these models have the 'Noles on a collision course with Gonzaga, in LA, for the third consecutive year. But hey, it's the NCAA tournament, and sooner or later, everyone has to win tough games away from home.