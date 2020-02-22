No. 8 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Saturday, February 22

So after a Friday slate that really offered a whole bunch of nothing, the rooting guide is back. In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix. Florida State is currently the last 2-seed, across 93 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action tonight. And we'll update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back throughout the day.

You know you're cheering on FSU when it plays at NC State later today, but here are the other games you should be monitoring.

No. 3 Kansas at No. 1 Baylor: 12 pm, ESPN

This is easily the game of the week, if not the year so far. The Bears smoked the Jayhawks in Lawrence earlier in the season, and these are the top 1-seeds, per Bracket Matrix, separated by two hundredths of a point. Basically, this game will determine which squad gets the top overall seed, for the time being.

Call this one a pick 'em. Baylor probably has Houston locked up for its tourney regional, and likewise with KU and Indy. But FSU probably has a better shot at moving up in the polls if Kansas loses, so go Bears?

You know what? I'm reconsidering. UNC is dead last in the ACC, and FSU is ranked higher than Kentucky. So maybe this is the time to root for an upheaval in college hoops, and the fall of the traditional blue-bloods. So yeah, definitely, pull for Baylor.

Tennessee at No. 13 Auburn: 12 pm, CBS

Remember when Florida State's win over Tennessee was huge? Yeah, thanks for holding up your end of the deal on that one, Vols. UT isn't heading to the tourney, but Vol wins still help FSU's strength of schedule, and Auburn is slotted in as a 5-seed. So yes, as hard as it is to do, it's time to root for a ridiculous amount of disgusting orange.

Virginia at Pittsburgh: 12 pm, ESPN2

As I've written previously, I've no interest in the Cavs finding their rhythm, a word I type in hoping that autocorrect will save me. So let's hope for all those home-court Panther whistles we know so well.

Duquesne at No. 5 Dayton: 2 pm

The Flyers are ahead of the Seminoles as a 2-seed, so this one is easy. And you finally have a reason to pull for a team called the Dukes.

No. 17 West Virginia at TCU: 2 pm, ESPNU

The Mountaineers are a 4-seed, across projections, so this is simple-- hop along with the Horned Frogs.

No. 12 Villanova at Xavier: 2:30 pm, FOX

The Cats are still in line for a 3-seed, so mispronounce Xavier however you see fit, but take them against 'Nova here.

North Carolina at No. 11 Louisville: 4 pm, ESPN

Root for Roy Williams. I can't believe what I just typed, but a UL loss would really help the Seminoles' chances at winning the ACC.

UCLA at No. 18 Colorado: 4 pm, CBS

The Buffs are a high 5-seed right now, and as much as I hate to root against a school that used to pay my mortgage, the Bruins are the pick.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse: 4 pm, ACCNX

These teams have identical 7-8 records in conference play, but pull for the Yellow Jackets here, as the Orange have a much higher ceiling come March.

Florida at No. 10 Kentucky: 6 pm, ESPN

I. Hate. This. Sport. Because the wise choice here is to go for the Gators. Not only does it help FSU's strength of schedule, but the Wildcats are right behind the 'Noles in the rankings and projected as a 4-seed. But isn't it a little fun that UF is so irrelevant?

Clemson at Boston College: 6 pm, ACCN

The Tigers already have too many nice things. I'm going with the Eagles vs. the indoor slide.

UNLV at No. 4 San Diego State: 7:30 pm, CBBSSN

The Aztecs have to lose sooner or later, right? RIGHT?!

Virginia Tech at No. 6 Duke: 8 pm, ESPN2

Like the Louisville pick above, a Blue Devil loss here would really help FSU's chances at a top seed in the ACC tourney. But Duke will be motivated after crapping the bed at NCSU, so don't hold your breath.

No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona: 9 pm, ESPN

'Zona is actually favored here by almost five points, and that result would be great for the Seminoles, as Oregon is projected as a 4-seed. Let's hope that Ducks on the pond prove to be easy targets.

No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU: 10 pm, ESPN2

Like we've said before, anything can happen in a conference road game, especially against a ranked team. Let's hope the Cougars catch the right kinda fire.