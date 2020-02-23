No. 8 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Sunday, February 23

Wow. What a Saturday. If you missed any of yesterday's action, check back with our Saturday Rooting Guide. And now the rooting guide is back. In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

Florida State is currently the last 2-seed, across 99 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action today. And we'll update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back throughout the day.

FSU took care of business at NC State yesterday; here are the other games you should be monitoring today.

No. 9 Penn State at Indiana: 12 pm, FS1

So the Hoosiers are the easy choice here for a couple of reasons. Not only are the Nittany Lions projected as a 4-seed, but IU beat FSU, so Indiana snagging a top-10 win helps the Seminoles' strength of schedule.

St. John's at No. 16 Seton Hall: 2 pm, CBS

As was mentioned above, Florida State is the last 2-seed. Seton Hall is the top 3-seed. So this is an obvious pick for the Red Storm.

No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State: 4 pm, CBS

While Seton Hall is a spot behind FSU, UMD is a spot ahead of the 'Noles. So take up for the Buckeyes here.

No. 21 Butler at No. 15 Creighton: 4 pm, FS1

With Butler projected as a 5-seed and the Bluejays a 3-seed, Seminole fans should be hoping for a Bulldog victory here.

Miami at Notre Dame: 6 pm, ACCN

Rooting for the Irish may not come naturally-- but consider the alternative.