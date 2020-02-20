No. 8 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Thursday, February 20

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix. Florida State is currently a 2-seed, across 108 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action tonight. And we'll update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back throughout the night.

No. 14 Oregon at Arizona State: 9:00 pm, ESPN

The Mighty Ducks are two lines below the 'Noles and are recovering from a rough road trip at the beginning of February, while Arizona State is currently on the good side of the bubble. Root for the Sun Devils at home to give FSU a bit more breathing room.

✅FINAL: 77-72, Arizona State

USC at No. 18 Colorado: 9:00 pm, ESPN2

Copy and paste everything from the previous paragraph, but Colorado is currently two teams below Oregon and USC is two teams above Colorado. USC has a tougher task to help out the 'Noles on the road though.

❌FINAL: 70-66, Colorado

San Francisco at No. 2 Gonzaga: 11:00 pm, ESPN2

San Francisco isn't a bad team, but asking them to go on the road to take out the number two team in the country is a hard ask. But I'll do it anyway! Go USFers! (Seriously, San Francisco? USFers?)

❌FINAL: 71-54, Gonzaga

Bonus: No. 25 Ohio State at No. 20 Iowa: 7:00 pm, ESPN

This game doesn't really have direct implications for FSU, but all else being equal I like to see former 'Noles do well, and C.J. Walker plays for Ohio State. It'll also be the game of the night, so if you're itching for some quality basketball, Go Buckeyes!

❌FINAL: 85-76, Iowa

A note: we're not gonna run a rooting guide on Friday. Why? No top-25, ACC, or former FSU opponents are in action. But check back in on Saturday, when several relevant teams hit the hardwood.