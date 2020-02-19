No. 8 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Wednesday, February 19

AllSeminoles
In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix. Florida State is currently a 2-seed, across 108 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action tonight. And we'll update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back throughout the night.

No. 21 . Butler at No. 16 Seton Hall: 6:30 pm, FS1

The Pirates are a 3-seed, while the the Bulldogs are a 5, so pull for some road carnage here this evening.

FINAL: 74-72, Seton Hall

Syracuse at No. 11 Louisville: 7:00 pm, ESPN

The Seminoles are the last 2-seed. The Cardinals are the first 3-seed. And of course, there are ACC tournament seedings to consider, so this is easy: Orange. 

FINAL: 90-66, Louisville

No. 13 Auburn at Georgia: 7:00 pm, ESPN2

UGA is 2-10 in the SEC, while the Tigers are projected as the best of the 4-seeds. Take up for the Bulldogs.

FINAL: 65-55, Georgia

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest: 7:00 pm, ACCNX

Meh. FSU has beaten each of these teams, without a rematch on the schedule with either. But Tech is ranked a little higher, so maybe a Jacket win is the way to go. But this is mostly just gross.

FINAL: 86-79, Georgia Tech

Boston College at Virginia: 8:00 pm, ACCN

I'd rather not see UVA get that fourth double-bye in the ACCT and get hot at the right time. So give me BC here.

FINAL: 78-65, Virginia

No. 6 Duke at NC State: 9:00 pm, ESPN

The Blue Devils are presently the top 2-seed and could definitely still be caught by the 'Noles, despite an easy schedule remaining. But upsets happen all the time-- maybe the Wolfpack can put one together?

FINAL: 88-66. NC State

No. 12 Villanova at DePaul: 9:00 pm, CBSSN

'Nova is listed as the last 3-seed, so here's to a Blue Demon miracle. DePaul is 1-11 in the Big East, but just a five-point underdog.

FINAL: 91-71, Villanova

Miami at Virginia Tech: 9:00 pm, ACCNX

Yeah. Like we're gonna tell to root for the Hurricanes. Go VT.

FINAL: 102-95, Miami

No. 1-4
Mitch Schmidt
Mitch Schmidt

Duke spots NC State an 8 point lead at the first media timeout

Mitch Schmidt
Mitch Schmidt

Personally I'm rooting for the Chaos in the ACC angle, so I want UVA to drop a few more games and have a 5-way tie for 4th in the ACC

David Visser
David Visser

Editor

UGA up six on Auburn at the half.

David Visser
David Visser

Editor

No surprise here: Butler and Seton Hall close in the second half.

