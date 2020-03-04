It took excellent performances from Wyatt Wilkes and Raiquan Gray along with the usual solid performances by Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell to give the Seminoles a one-point edge over Notre Dame in their first match-up this season. The problem? A nine-point Seminole lead was held after 36 minutes of basketball, not 40. Poor defense, turnovers, and missed layups allowed the Fighting Irish to muster a comeback in the final four minutes of the game that came down to a block by MJ Walker to seal the game with three seconds left..

Recent Form

Florida State had one more game of poor play directly afterwords with a loss in Charlottesville to UVA. They've since won 7 of the last 9, with the only two losses being close games at Duke and Clemson. The Irish have an identical record since the previous game at 7-3 with similar losses, two of which were at Duke and Virginia, but they've had more stinkers. Their loss to Duke was by 34 points, they needed overtime to score 49 points against UVA, and stole one-point victories from North Carolina and Boston College.

Stud PF John Mooney has continued to be a reliable workhorse for them over their last 10 games, with more 20-point games (3) than less than 15-point games (2). SG T.J. Gibbs is their other scorer, but is much less reliable efficiency-wise. He does do a great job of limiting turnovers, especially for a point guard, as he's only had more than two turnovers once this ACC season.

Game Implications

With a home tilt against pitiful Boston College on the horizon, the 'Noles will all but lock up their first ever regular season ACC title (which, notably, is only recognized by fans and not officially by the conference) with a win tonight. Also, with a win, it is hard to see them falling below a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament, as the bracketologists at bracketmatrix.com have them as a solid two seed.

Notre Dame's prospects with a win are much murkier. They may need to earn an automatic bid in the ACC Tournament in order to make the NCAA Tournament considering their current resume, but I could see them fighting their way onto the good side of the bubble if they win out until the ACC championship game. They do reside in the glut of ACC teams sitting at .500 in the conference currently, and a win greatly increases their chance of earning a bye out of the first round of the ACC tournament. There will also be plenty of pressure for the aforementioned seniors to play well in their penultimate home game of their college careers.

Quick Review

In lieu of a full review, we will do a quick review, since this is a rematch. The Irish shoot a lot of threes, with four players above 100 attempts and Mooney close by at 96. This is another game where the three-point lottery will probably be the deciding factor. The Seminoles will want to especially stick to Gibbs and wing Dane Goodwin, who are both great shooters. The rest of the team has been mediocre to poor this season. They also refuse to turn the ball over, as they rank second in the country at not committing turnovers.

On the other end of the floor, Notre Dame has been ranked as the worst team in ACC play on defense. They range from below average to very bad in all aspects of defense except for giving up free throws, but that's hardly anything to brag about.

Vegas Odds: FSU -2.5, o/u147

How to Watch: 9:00 pm on ESPN2

Prediction:

Compared to last game, it's safe to assume a regression to the mean from FSU's shooting. On the other hand, there will be mismatches galore for Florida State on offense, especially at the 3 and 4 spots. On the other end of the floor, expect Gibbs and PG Prentice Hubb to follow the UVA and Clemson playbook of isolating Seminole bigs. Florida State's newfound 1-3-1 doesn't match up well against the Irish offense, so look for coach Leonard Hamilton to throw some new wrinkles out on defense. I predict Notre Dame to keep up with Florida State until the end of the game, where FSU's bench wears out the thin ND lineup. Seminoles win, 80-75.