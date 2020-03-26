Picking Every Game in 2020's NCAA Tournament: FSU Basketball Makes a Deep Run

The 2020 NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 would have been contested over the next couple days, and Sports Illustrated's national writer Pat Forde thinks Florida State would have played a part.

Forde recently picked every game of this year's tournament that never happened, and he has the Seminoles as a 2-seed in the South Region and making it all the way to the Elite 8 for the second time in three years. That includes wins over 15-seed Little Rock, some vengeance for 2018's tourney defeat to Michigan (a 7-seed this time around), and then a victory over 3-seed Creighton.

In the regional final, Forde has the 'Noles coming up short against top-seeded Kansas-- the team he has cutting down the hypothetical nets in Atlanta. He does, however, list FSU as one of five teams he thought could win it all, along with the Jayhawks, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and Dayton.

What could have been.