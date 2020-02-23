Saturday Games Go By the Chalk: ACC Tournament Seeding Projections

In the first article of this series, we discussed the importance of FSU winning the ACC regular season "title" to earn the 1-seed in the ACC Tournament. FSU's chances jumped up earlier this week after Duke's loss to NC State. FSU's win over NC State was particularly important as the computer rankings had the game as essentially a pick 'em.

To recap the previous post, Duke had a projected 52% chance at the top seed, Louisville was at 34%, and Florida State improved to 14%. Now, let's update the game probabilities and see where the dominoes fall.

Updated Game Probabilities - Probability listed is for the home team to win the game

All of the games went about as expected, so the numbers hardly moved for any team. Here's how those projections play out over the rest of the season in 100,000 simulations:

Projected ACC win totals over 100000 simulations. Darker colors indicate more likely probabilities.

Now Louisville's and Florida State's graphs are almost identical, only off by 4-8% in each category. Duke is still in the front of the pack, but only by about 1/5 of a chance at the top. Since Louisville owns the tie-breaker over Duke, their odds to win are about the same, with Duke at 41% and Louisville at 37%. This leaves FSU behind at a manageable 22% - up 4.5 times from two games prior.

Now let's look forward to the game against Louisville and see what happens if FSU wins this crucial game. Here's the chart:

Assuming an FSU win over Louisville, projected ACC win totals over 100000 simulations.

Obviously Louisville's chances tank in this scenario, all the way down to 7%. Duke and Florida State both take 15% from Louisville's chances, with Duke at 56% and FSU at 37%. Duke is still higher because they control their own destiny. Florida State needs them to lose in order to have a shot.

Finally, let's play our favorite game where we tell the computers that we know better and use our Garnet and Gold Glasses:

Garnet and Gold Game Probabilities

Garnet and Gold projected win totals

Yee-haw! Duke and Florida State are virtually tied here, at 37 and 36%. Louisville brings up the rear at 27%. Here are the tables to view all the results in one place.

ACC Sims - including games from 2/22/2020 Duke Louisville Florida State Standard Barttorvik Predictions 41% (-39, -11) 37% (+22, +3) 22% (+17, +8) FSU Win over Louisville 56% (-3, -32) 7% (+3, -7) 37% (+29, +10) G&G Glasses 37% (-38, -1) 26% (+14, -4) 36% (+26, +4)

(The pairs in parenthesis are first the change since the first simulation from two games ago, then the change since the previous game. For example, Duke's 41% in barttorvik predictions is a change of -39 since two games ago, while the -11 is the change since the last game.)