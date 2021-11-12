Six prospects sign with Florida State Basketball

The Seminoles have wrapped up their 2022 recruiting class by landing signatures from Chandler Jackson, Cameron Corhen, De’Ante Green, Jeremiah Bembry, Tom House, and Alaaeddine Boutayeb.

Florida State had a very rough start to the 2022 class, missing out on guys like Dariq Whitehead, Jazian Gortman, Julian Philips, and Dillon Mitchell. All of these guys at one point were leaning towards Florida State but unfortunately, the Noles couldn’t land them. Then there are Guys like Malik Reneau, and Tre Donaldson but the Seminoles just joined both of their recruitments way too late.

Overall, after the way, Florida State struggled early on with recruiting, I am very pleased with how the 'Noles ​have rounded up this recruiting class.

Tom House ​is a guy that probably won’t see much playing time in his first couple of years at FSU but, he’s a sniper from three and very athletic. If House develops the way FSU thinks he can he will have a very good collegiate career.

Alaaeddine Boutayeb is an international center that Coach Ham is really high on, he’s a long lengthy center that can stretch the floor and finish at the rim.

Jeremiah Bembry ​has a lot of talent. He could honestly have the most potential out of every guy in this class. Bembry is a 6-6 point guard that is pretty much a do it all player. He probably won't play much his first year but he is a very special talent that could be a future draft pick.

De’Ante Green is a name that many people didint expect to end up at FSU as he was considered an NC State lean for a long time. Green is a 6-9 forward that has a lot of potential. The staff compares him to Patrick Williams with his length and athleticism you can definitely see the comparison.​

Cameron Corhen is a forward but the staff also sees him as a small-ball five, Coach Jones was the main recruiter in this one. Jones and the rest of the staff told Corhen they compare him to Mfiondu Kabengele. If that comparison becomes true that is something to be really excited about.

Chandler Jackson is someone that FSU has been after for over 2 years. Jackson is a big bodied guard that is an amazing defender, he can create for his teammates, and finish at the rim. Jackson is going to come into FSU and help them right away.​

Overall the class currently sits at No. 21 in the country according to Sports Illustrated. Expect the staff to also be active in the portal where they could end up getting 1-3 players depending on who stays and leaves after the 2021-2022 season.

