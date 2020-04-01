We Draft Our 3-Man Hoops Teams from FSU Basketball, Football, Baseball Players

You saw this tweet from the Florida State hoops account, right?

Well we just couldn't let it be. We decided to draw spots and draft our own teams of Seminole greats from the image above, with the following stipulation: everyone had to have one student-athlete from each sport, drafted during his prime. The draft order isn't exactly perfect, but you can't really have a completely fair order over a five-team, three round draft. Here are the results, with a brief explanation from each contributor on why s/he selected the players they did, when they did.

Round 1, Pick 1: Chloe Cutchen

Buster Posey, FSU baseball

He took advantage of every situation he’s put in. Anytime he had a 3-0 count, you could bet he’d hit it out of the park, and as a basketball player you hope that’d translate.

Round 1, Pick 2: Kent Olsen

Jon Isaac, FSU basketball

If Forrest had been an option I'd have gone with him. Mann could easily be the best of these guys in a three-man game, but Isaac is the kind of player you build a team around. Fi was a close second.

Round 1, Pick 3: David Visser

Malik Beasley, FSU basketball

Always an athletic slasher, Beasley would be trouble in the kind of space afforded by a three-on-three format. And now that he's developed into a very effective three-point shooter, he'd stretch the defense even more.

Round 1, Pick 4: Mike Settle

Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU basketball

One of the more explosive and athletic players to come from Leonard Hamilton’s program. No real science behind why picked him, he was the most entertaining player to watch in a long time for my money.

Round 1, Pick 5: Shawn Allen

Dwayne Bacon, FSU basketball

The 6’6 shooting guard will be an outside threat and use his body inside. He can fill it up quick, especially in a 3 on 3.

Round 2, Pick 1: Shawn Allen

Jalen Ramsey, FSU football

He literally plays defense against the fastest, most versatile athletes in the world for a living. He also has crazy hops, as he won the ACC long jump title. According to most at FSU, he might have been the most competitive athlete in the department.

Round 2, Pick 2: David Visser

Deion Sanders, FSU football

Sanders topped my list for the gridiron 'Noles-- in high school, he was all-state in not just football, but track and basketball as well.

Round 2, Pick 3: Chloe Cutchen

Dalvin Cook, FSU football

Cook would no doubt be the fastest player on the court. He’s agile and he has an explosive style that would be tough to defend.

Round 2, Pick 4: Kent Olsen

Derwin James, FSU football

Deion was my first choice from the football guys, but already gone. Ramsey and James have similar builds and athleticism and in this game appear to be about equal. I flipped a coin and went with Jalen-- which worked well, since Ramsey was gone anyway.

Round 2, Pick 5: Mike Settle

Jameis Winston, FSU football

This one was out of my hands, BUT we are going to make this work. The height is there, he’s more athletic than most give him credit for and now he can see better than ever. I’ll find a role for him.

Round 3, Pick 1: Mike Settle

DJ Stewart, FSU baseball

He’s a big and athletic body who despite only being 6’0 I feel can help bring a low post physical presence. If we develop a shot, we’re golden.

Round 3, Pick 2: Shawn Allen

Kevin Cash, FSU baseball

The sage of the group will probably start with the ball and then move to the corner to shoot the three. I’d wager he owns any and all Rays shooting contests.

Round 3, Pick 3: Kent Olsen

JD Drew, FSU baseball

JD was a great center fielder who could outrun just about anything hit near him. His first step could give him a big advantage over the other baseball players in this game.

Round 3, Pick 4: David Visser

Luke Weaver, FSU baseball

I'm pretty happy with getting Weaver here-- even if I didn't have a choice. I mean the dude is 6'2.

Round 3, Pick 5: Chloe Cutchen

Terance Mann, FSU basketball

Obviously Mann is a great basketball player, but he’s also known for his leadership. He has experience, he knows the game very well and he’s got that versatility that every team needs.

Wrapping up:

Chloe kinda gamed the system on us there-- did she know we'd all go hoops first, so whichever basketball player wasn't taken would essentially be protected for her? I mean, can you get better value than Mann at the last pick? Hardly what you'd call Mr. Irrelevant.

So here are the assembled squads-- who do think would do best in a three-on-three hoops tourney? Who would be knocked out early?

Team Chloe: Buster Posey, Dalvin Cook, Terance Mann

Team Kent: Jon Isaac, Derwin James, JD Drew

Team David: Malik Beasley, Deion Sanders, Luke Weaver

Team Mike: Mfiondu Kabengele, Jameis Winston, DJ Stewart

Team Shawn: Dwayne Bacon, Jalen Ramsey, Kevin Cash