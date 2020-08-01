One NBA 'Nole Wearing BLM Message on Jersey, Others Decline

The NBA is back, and while the league is self-quarantining itself by playing in a fan-free bubble in Orlando, that doesn't mean its players aren't still reaching out to the public. Almost 300 players will be wearing messages inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, including Florida State's Terance Mann. His message makes a lot of sense, when you consider his last name: "I am a man."

Mann's fellow Seminole and LA Clipper teammate Mfiondu Kabengele will not display a message, nor will Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic. Dwayne Bacon's Charlotte Hornets and Malik Beasley's Minnesota Timberwolves are not included among the 22 teams in the bubble.

Here's what every player opting for a message is wearing:

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum – Black Lives Matter

Daniel Theis – Black Lives Matter

Gordon Hayward – Education Reform

Javonte Green – Enough

Romeo Langford – Enough

Brad Wanamaker – Enough

Grant Williams – Equality

Carsen Edwards – Equality

Enes Kanter – Freedom

Marcus Smart – Freedom

Jaylen Brown – Liberation

Semi Ojeleye – Love Us

Kemba Walker – Love Us

Tremont Waters – Stand Up

Vincent Porier – Égalité (French for Equality)

Tacko Fall – Liberté (French for Freedom)

Brooklyn Nets

Chris Chiozza – Black Lives Matter

Caris LeVert – Black Lives Matter

Garrett Temple – Education Reform

Justin Anderson – Equality

Jamal Crawford – Equality

Donta Hall – Equality

Joe Harris – Equality

Tyler Johnson – How Many More

Jeremiah Martin – How Many More

Dzanan Musa – Peace (or Equality)

Rodions Kurucs – Peace

Lance Thomas – Say Her Name

Jarrett Allen – Sí Se Puede (Spanish for Yes We Can)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot – Liberté

Dallas Mavericks

Trey Burke – Equality

Antonius Cleveland – Equality

Dorian Finney-Smith – Equality

Tim Hardaway Jr. – Equality

Justin Jackson – Equality

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist – Equality

Courtney Lee – Equality

Boban Marjanovic – Equality

Dwight Powell – Equality

Josh Reaves – Equality

Delon Wright – Equality

Seth Curry – Equality

Luka Doncic – Enakopravnost (Slovenian for Equality)

Maxi Kleber – Gleichberechtigung (German for Equality)

J.J. Barea – Igualdad (Spanish for Equality)

Kristaps Porzingis – Vienlīdzība (Latvian for Equality)

Denver Nuggets

Bol Bol – Black Lives Matter

Tyler Cook – Black Lives Matter

Troy Daniels – Black Lives Matter

Monte Morris – Black Lives Matter

Vlatko Cancar – Equality

Gary Harris – Equality

Jamal Murray – Freedom

Noah Vonleh – I Can't Breathe

Torrey Craig – Love Us

Mason Plumlee – Peace

PJ Dozier – Respect Us

Michael Porter Jr. – Stand Up

Keita Bates-Diop – Vote

Paul Millsap – Vote

Houston Rockets

Robert Covington – Black Lives Matter

Russell Westbrook – Black Lives Matter

Michael Frazier – Equality

Eric Gordon – Equality

Luc Mbah a Moute – Justice

Bruno Caboclo – I Justice Now

Chris Clemons – Justice Now

Jeff Green – Vote

Indiana Pacers

Jeremy Lamb – Black Lives Matter

Victor Oladipo – Black Lives Matter

Goga Bitadze – Equality

TJ Leaf – Equality

T.J. McConnell – Equality

Doug McDermott – Equality

Naz Mitrou-Long – Equality

Domantas Sabonis – Mes Lygus (Lithuanian for Equality)

Edmond Sumner – Equality

JaKarr Sampson – Freedom

Malcolm Brogdon – I Can't Breathe

Alize Johnson – Justice

T.J. Warren – Justice

Myles Turner – Respect Us

Justin Holiday – Say Their Names

Brian Bowen II – Vote

Los Angeles Clippers

Jamychal Green – Black Lives Matter

Marcus Morris – Education Reform

Ivica Zubac – Enough

Landry Shamet – Equality

Lou Williams – Equality

Amir Coffey – How Many More

Montrezl Harrell – How Many More

Terance Mann – I Am A Man

Patrick Patterson – I Am A Man

Joakim Noah – Justice

Reggie Jackson – Liberation

Rodney McGruder – Peace

Los Angeles Lakers

Alex Caruso – Black Lives Matter

Talen Horton-Tucker – Black Lives Matter

Dion Waiters – Black Lives Matter

Markieff Morris – Education Reform

Danny Green – How Many More

Devontae Cacok – Justice Now

J.R. Smith – Justice Now

Kostas Antetokounmpo – Peace

JaVale McGee – Respect Us

Quinn Cook – Say Their Names

Memphis Grizzlies

Gorgui Dieng – Black Lives Matter

Ja Morant – Enough

Grayson Allen – Enough

Marko Guduric – Equality

John Konchar – Equality

Jonas Valanciunas – Equality

Anthony Tolliver – Group Economics

Josh Jackson – I Am A Man

Tyus Jones – I Can't Breathe

Kyle Anderson – Listen To Us

Brandon Clarke – Peace

Yuta Watanabe – Peace

Justise Winslow – Speak Up

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Vote

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo – Black Lives Matter

Jae Crowder – Black Lives Matter

Udonis Haslem – Black Lives Matter

Tyler Herro – Black Lives Matter

Kendrick Nunn – Black Lives Matter

Gabe Vincent – Black Lives Matter

Solomon Hill – Education Reform

Goran Dragic – Equality

Meyers Leonard – Equality

Kelly Olynyk – Equality

Andre Iguodala – Group Economics

KZ Okpala – I Can't Breathe

Derrick Jones – Love Us

Kyle Alexander – Peace

Duncan Robinson – Say Their Names

Chris Silva – Sí Se Puede

Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Korver – Black Lives Matter

Khris Middleton – Black Lives Matter

Marvin Williams – Black Lives Matter

D.J. Wilson – Black Lives Matter

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Equality

Thanasis Antetokounmpo – Equality

Pat Connaughton – Equality

Donte DiVincenzo – Equality

Eric Bledsoe – Freedom

Frank Mason – How Many More

Ersan Ilyasova – Justice

George Hill – Justice Now

Brook Lopez – Justice Now

Sterling Brown – Liberation

Robin Lopez – Stand Up

Wesley Matthews – Vote

New Orleans Pelicans

Sindarius Thornwell – Black Lives Matter

Lonzo Ball – Equality

Jaxson Hayes – Equality

E'Twaun Moore – Equality

Jahlil Okafor – Equality

Brandon Ingram – Freedom

Kenrich Williams – I Can't Breathe

Derrick Favors – Listen To Us

Frank Jackson – Peace

Zion Williamson – Peace

Darius Miller – Power To The People

Zylan Cheatham – Say Their Names

Josh Hart – Say Their Names

Jrue Holiday – Say Their Names

JJ Redick – Say Their Names

Nicolo Melli – Uguaglianza (Italian for Equality)

Nickiel Alexander-Walker – Vote

Oklahoma City Thunder

Hamidou Diallo – Black Lives Matter

Terrance Ferguson – Black Lives Matter

Dennis Schroder – Black Lives Matter

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Equality

Nerlens Noel – Equality

Chris Paul – Equality

Andre Roberson – I Am A Man

Devon Hall – Love Us

Mike Muscala – Peace

Abdel Nader – Peace

Steven Adams – Kia Kaha (Māori for Stay Strong)

Luguentz Dort – Respekte Nou (Haitian Creole for Respect Us)

Kevin Hervey – Shalom (Hebrew for Peace)

Danilo Gallinari – Giustizia (Italian for Justice)

Orlando Magic

Vic Law – Antiracist

Mo Bamba – Black Lives Matter

DJ Augustin – Equality

Melvin Frazier Jr. – Equality

Nikola Vucevic – Equality

Aaron Gordon – Freedom

Robert BJ Johnson – How Many More

Evan Fournier – Justice

James Ennis III – Justice Now

Michael Carter-Williams – Liberation

Gary Clark – Respect Us

Markelle Fultz – Respect Us

Philadelphia 76ers

Alec Burks – Enough

Furkan Korkmaz – Equality

Raul Neto – Equality

Kyle O'Quinn – Hear Us

Josh Richardson – Say Their Names

Matisse Thybulle – Vote

Phoenix Suns

Dario Saric – Antiracist

Ty Jerome – Enough

Aron Baynes – Equality

Devin Booker – Equality

Cam Johnson – Equality

Frank Kaminsky – Equality

Jalen Lecque – Equality

Elie Okobo – Equality

Cameron Payne – Equality

Cheick Diallo – Freedom

Ricky Rubio – Justice

Kelly Oubre – Peace

Deandre Ayton – Respect Us

Mikal Bridges – Respect Us

Jevon Carter – Respect Us

Portland Trail Blazers

Wenyen Gabriel – Antiracist

Zach Collins – Black Lives Matter

Nassir Little – Black Lives Matter

CJ McCollum – Education Reform

Damian Lillard – How Many More

Hassan Whiteside – How Many More

Gary Trent Jr. – I Am A Man

Jaylen Adams – I Can't Breathe

Anfernee Simons – I Can't Breathe

Carmelo Anthony – Peace

Mario Hezonja – Stand Up

Jaylen Hoard – Égalité

Jusuf Nurkic – Ravnopravnost (Bosnian for Equality)

Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox – Antiracist

Kyle Guy – Black Lives Matter

Richaun Holmes – Black Lives Matter

Cory Joseph – Black Lives Matter

Kent Bazemore – Education Reform

Nemanja Bjelica – Equality

Marvin Bagley III – Freedom

Jabari Parker – Group Economics

Yogi Ferrell – How Many More

Corey Brewer – Peace

Justin James – Peace

Alex Len – Peace

DaQuan Jeffries – Power To The People

Buddy Hield – Respect Us

Harry Giles III – Say Her Name

Harrison Barnes – Say Their Names

Bogdan Bogdanovic – Sloboda (Serbian for Freedom)

San Antonio Spurs

Trey Lyles – Antiracist

Jakob Poeltl – Black Lives Matter

Lonnie Walker – Black Lives Matter

DeMar DeRozan – Education Reform

Derrick White – Enough

Bryn Forbes – Equality

Quinndary Weatherspoon – I Can't Breathe

Drew Eubanks – Justice

Rudy Gay – Justice

Keldon Johnson – Justice

Marco Belinelli – Uguaglianza (Italian for Equality)

Toronto Raptors

Dewan Hernandez – Black Lives Matter

Malcolm Miller – Black Lives Matter

Norman Powell – Black Lives Matter

Pascal Siakam – Black Lives Matter

Matt Thomas – Black Lives Matter

Fred VanVleet – Black Lives Matter

Paul Watson – Black Lives Matter

Kyle Lowry – Education Reform

Stanley Johnson – Equality

Marc Gasol – Justice

Oshae Brissett – Respect Us

OG Anunoby – Say Their Names

Patrick McCaw – Say Their Names

Chris Boucher – See Us

Terence Davis – Speak Up

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson – Speak Up

Serge Ibaka – Respectez Biso (French dialect of Respect Us)

Utah Jazz

Joe Ingles – Ally

Ed Davis – Education Reform

Georges Niang – Education Reform

Jarrell Brantley – Enough

Rudy Gobert – Equality

Royce O'Neale – Equality

Mike Conley – I Am A Man

Rayjon Tucker – Justice

Justin Wright-Foreman – Justice

Nigel Williams-Goss – Justice Now

Tony Bradley – Peace

Jordan Clarkson – Peace

Emmanuel Mudiay – Peace

Miye Oni – Power To The People

Donovan Mitchell – Say Her Name

Juwan Morgan – Say Their Names

Washington Wizards

Troy Brown Jr. – Black Lives Matter

Jerome Robinson – Black Lives Matter

Admiral Schofield – Enough

Shabazz Napier – Equality

Anzjes Pasecniks – Equality

Issac Bonga – Peace

Johnathan Williams – Say Her Name

Ian Mahinmi – Vote

Moe Wagner – Vote