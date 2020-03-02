AllSeminoles
Tracking FSU Hoops in the Latest Polls & Rankings

David Visser

There's never a good time to lose. That said, the No. 6 Seminoles got a little cushion in a week when it dropped a one-point contest at Clemson.

The 'Noles scored some major points by blowing out No. 11 Louisville on Monday, and half the top 10 took losses anyway. No. 2 Baylor fell to an unranked TCU squad, and right behind FSU, No. 7 Duke had a really rough week, losing at Wake Forest and Virginia. No. 9 Maryalnd was handled at home by No. 24 Michigan State, No. 10 Creighton got beat by 20 at St. John's, and No. 12 Villanova dropped a home game to Providence. And seven other ranked teams lost as well.

Translation: if Florida State is penalized at all for getting edged by the Tigers, it shouldn't be too harsh. But as always, we'll update this when the polls are released, so be sure to check back. 

Over at KenPom the Seminoles actually rose nicely, up to 16th from 21st a week ago. The offense ticked up from 38th to 35th, while the defense dipped from 16th to 18th. The NCAA's NET rankings have FSU right where it was a week ago: No. 12.

