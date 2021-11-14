UF Finally Snaps Streak to FSU: 3 Game-Changing Plays

The Seminoles fell to the Gators for the first time since 2013 on Sunday.

Offense was tough sledding the entire afternoon for Florida State, and it never became clearer than in the 2nd Half when FSU let Florida score 13 points unanswered. That was the major difference in the game as FSU could never find a way to get consistent looks down the stretch, and UF finally breaks the Seminoles 7-game winning streak in the series, winning 71-55.

We've talked on podcasts and in articles that the offense was going to be rough early in the season as players get acclimated to the system and to the other players around them. We also knew it was going to be tough if Anthony Polite and Caleb Mills couldn't score, and they were held in check all afternoon, which we'll get to here in a little bit.

Before the plays, some box score notes.

Box Score Notes

There were two things FSU had to keep Florida from accomplishing to win this game: Keep them off the 3-point line and keep them off of the offensive glass. The first was accomplished; UF shot just 8-28 (28.7%) from 3, and had very few open looks throughout the game. Overall, FSU's defense was solid. There were times when they were a little sluggish getting back, but they were really contesting shots.

FSU just couldn't finish possessions. Florida collected 17 offensive rebounds and turned them into 16-second chance points. Pretty fitting that the margin they won by was 16, as that was really the only difference in the game.

The 'Noles had 17 turnovers to UF's 15, both teams shot about 38% from the floor, and FSU had 10 assists to UF's 11. FSU had more bench points, which is to be expected, but Florida did have 10 blocks to FSU's 4. FSU just wasn't going up strong with the basketball, and Colin Castleton was the beneficiary with 6 blocks this game.

Florida basically only played 6 guys. Their starting 5 of Tyree Appleby, Myreon Jones, Brandon McKissic, Anthony Duruji, and Castleton each played 29+minutes, and then Phlandrous Fleming played 22 minutes. No one else for the Gators played more than 6 minutes. It's extremely rare for FSU to get beat that way, especially when Florida looked like they had more energy the entire game. Their defensive pressure was unrelenting and looks at the basket were impossible to come by; credit to them.

Florida had 4 players in double digits: Castleton (15 points), Duruji (15), Jones (12), and McKissic (12). Castleton's 15 had the biggest impact though. Duruji's came from effort, Jones was a putrid 4-of-13, so his 12 points aren't exactly impressive, and McKissic was below average for his standards as well.

Malik Osborne led the way for FSU with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals. He was superb in the first half once again, but wasn't getting the same touches in the second half. If he keeps this kind of production up all season though, it'll really help the guards come along.

Speaking of the guards... FSU's guard play was putrid today. Between Caleb Mills, Anthony Polite, RayQuan Evans, and Jalen Warley, they were a combined 3-20 and 7 turnovers. They're not winning any games when that happens. You can almost guarantee this will be the worst this group of 4 plays all season.

Matthew Cleveland had a few bright flashes this game, finishing with his first career double-figure scoring output with 11 points, and even John Butler looked good in the first half (had a really bad mistake in the second half). FSU shouldn't have to be relying on their young freshman this much. So much of FSU's veteran presence was so hesitant on offense. They'd get the ball and just hold it trying to figure out what to do instead of just getting the ball and attacking.

FSU needs Tanor Ngom desperately. Malik is great as a small-ball 5, but they need someone with more size and Naheem McLeod is just not getting it done right now, and they clearly don't trust Quincy Ballard at all. The sooner Ngom gets healthy, the better.

Onto the plays.

Play 1

Situation: John Butler Highlight Show

John Butler's skill set is so tantalizing. There are not many 7-footers that can put the ball on the floor, shoot, and block shots while still moving as smoothly as he does. He still needs to add weight and be better with his decision-making (he had a really poor inbounds pass in the second half), but his potential is through the roof and these two three pointers are smooth-looking strokes. They really gave FSU life in the first half when it was desperately needed.

Play 2

Situation: 11:15 Remaining in the Game, FSU In Half Court

This would be the last time FSU had the lead in this game. To this point, it was a back and forth game, with each side trading punches. This is an impressive move too: snake the ball screen, get to the free throw line and rise up for a confident mid-range shot. This is a good looking move and shot from freshman Matthew Cleveland.

More of this please.

Play 3

Situation: The Very Next Score in the Game

The next basket scored in this game was a putback from Colin Castleton. This play alone is a microcosm of how UF won, just relentless effort on the offensive glass all day long. Malik Osborne should've moved over and put a body on him as the ball was up in the air, but instead he just looks up at the ball. This sparked a 13-0 run for UF and they wouldn't look back.

Florida State will look to bounce back against Tulane on Wednesday night as they return to the Tucker Center. It’s a long season, FSU still has 29 games remaining. This team has a chance to be special if they can continue to improve.