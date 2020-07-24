AllSeminoles
FSU Hoops Extends Offer to 'Bama Prospect: Scouting Report

David Visser

Florida State men's basketball has been hot on the recruiting trail of late. Earlier this week, the Seminoles landed one of the top guards in the country (and you can watch Sports Illustrated's exclusive interview with him here). That was right after the 'Noles made the short list for another elite hoops prospect. 

But Leonard Hamilton and FSU are far from done. On Thursday night, 2022 Alabama power forward Will Shaver snagged an offer from the Seminoles, per Verbal Commits and other tweets.

Shaver (6'9) attends Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Florida State is in on him quite early, as he currently shows offers from just FSU, Virginia Tech, and UAB, although Verbal Commits maintains him having an offer from Alabama, Iowa State, and Samford as well.

There's a lot to like about Shaver's game, especially for fans of old-school post play. He feels contact well and is able to adjust to space quite fluidly. He's a right-handed prospect who goes to his left very well, and any effective post presence needs to have a good amount of ambidexterity to his game. 

Now Leonard Hamilton's system at FSU hasn't typically embraced a traditional post presence recently, unless that player shows flexibility-- as does Shaver. He has the ability to step out and hit the three, but this really feels like a Stan Jones special, as Hamilton's well-respected, long-time assistant has a fantastic reputation for molding big men. And Shaver's frame presents a lot to like, and mold, for Jones.

