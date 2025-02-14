Nole Gameday

Florida State to hold Leonard Hamilton Day to honor legendary coach in home finale

Hamilton is set to retire at the end of the season after over two decades as the head coach of the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton, right, smiles at the bench as the Seminoles victory over Virginia in the ACC Tournament Semifinal game seemed inevitable 20190315 Dsc 2892
Florida State basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton, right, smiles at the bench as the Seminoles victory over Virginia in the ACC Tournament Semifinal game seemed inevitable 20190315 Dsc 2892 / Andrew Salinero/FSView / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Florida State Athletics will honor men's basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton on Saturday, March 8, following the Seminoles' regular season finale against the SMU Mustangs. Tipoff for the game is set for 4 p.m. The regular season finale will also serve as Senior Day. Tickets are available for all four remaining home games at Seminoles.com/tickets.

Hamilton, who recently announced his resignation effective at the end of the season, holds the FSU record with 436 career wins and is the fifth-winningest coach in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference. In 23 seasons at FSU, Hamilton has led the Seminoles to 16 postseason appearances and at least 20 wins 12 times. His Seminoles won the 2012 ACC Tournament championship, the first ACC basketball championship in program history, and earned the school's first ACC regular-season title in the 2019-20 season.

*Release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

