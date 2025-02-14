Florida State to hold Leonard Hamilton Day to honor legendary coach in home finale
Florida State Athletics will honor men's basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton on Saturday, March 8, following the Seminoles' regular season finale against the SMU Mustangs. Tipoff for the game is set for 4 p.m. The regular season finale will also serve as Senior Day. Tickets are available for all four remaining home games at Seminoles.com/tickets.
Hamilton, who recently announced his resignation effective at the end of the season, holds the FSU record with 436 career wins and is the fifth-winningest coach in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference. In 23 seasons at FSU, Hamilton has led the Seminoles to 16 postseason appearances and at least 20 wins 12 times. His Seminoles won the 2012 ACC Tournament championship, the first ACC basketball championship in program history, and earned the school's first ACC regular-season title in the 2019-20 season.
*Release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
