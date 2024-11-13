FSU Basketball Downs Tarleton State in Free-Throw Fest, 72-52
Florida State welcomed Tarleton State to the Tucker Center on Tuesday night, seeking their first 3-0 start since the 2020-21 season. Tarleton State was undermanned and undersized, but put up a great fight in the first half.
Players were slipping and sliding all over the place, and the floor just couldn't stay dry. That led to a combined 20 first-half turnovers, 12 of those by the Seminoles. Both teams were turning it over and had just nine made baskets at halftime, but thanks to some aggression by FSU's offense, they were able to get to the free-throw line at will.
The free throw disparity was the biggest storyline of this game, especially as Jamir Watkins struggled from everywhere. At halftime, FSU had 18 free-throw attempts to Tarleton's eight. That theme would only continue in the second half, as the Texans' Izzy Miles fouled out 11 seconds into the second half, a strange occurrence.
As FSU had a better handle on turnovers, their defensive pressure took another step forward, forcing ten turnovers in the first 12 minutes and only allowing two made baskets. Even as the Seminoles struggled to make shots from the floor, they were able to continue their parade to the free-throw line.
Florida State shot 38 total free throws in this game, making 24, as they'd mainly struggle to shoot the ball from... anywhere, really. They shot 22/49 from the floor and 4/22 from three; it just wasn't an encouraging scoring performance despite the 72-52 win.
Daquan Davis led FSU with nine points... it was one of those games. Four players had eight points in what was mainly a defensive exhibition.
1. There Could Not Have Been a Sloppier Game
One of the TV announcers for the game said this game felt like it was stuck in traffic, and I couldn't think of a better analogy. This game took two and a half, with a combined 48 fouls and 66 free throws between the two teams. That doesn't even account for the 38 turnovers between the teams. This was just a sloppy game on all fronts.
2. Jamir Watkins' Struggles From the Free-Throw Line
Jamir Watkins' streak of consecutive games in double-figure scoring ended at 21 games, as he had eight points, four rebounds, and four turnovers, shooting just 1/5 from the floor and 6/10 from the free-throw line. His struggles at the line to start the season have been a surprise, considering he was an 80% free throw shooter last year. He's now 20/32 (62.5%) on the season. He's at least getting there at a high rate, but he needs to be better at making them.
3. The Defense Has Been Great, Can They Keep It Up?
For the third straight game, the Seminoles held their opponent to below 40% shooting from the floor and a turnover rate north of 22%, as Tarleton State shot just 14/45 from the field and had 21 turnovers. The fouling has been an issue, but they're contesting almost every shot and being aggressive. Friday will be their first big test, but overall, it's been a good start for the defense.
Florida State will welcome the 20th-ranked Florida Gators to the Tucker Center Friday night.
