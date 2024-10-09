BYE Week Practice Observations For The Florida State Seminoles
Florida State returned to the practice fields for its second straight day of work during the BYE week. Once again, this session mirrored a Sunday practice as the younger players came out first to go through individual, 1-on-1, 7-on-7, and team drills prior to being joined by the rest of the team.
The roughly two and a half hour practice featured plenty of energy and enthusiasm from both sides of the ball. It felt like a competitive session where the offense and defense each made plays.
NoleGameday was in attendance for the entire session and we jotted down some observations from multiple position groups. The Seminoles won't hold another open practice for the remainder of the week.
— We got an extended look at true freshman kicker Jake Weinberg and he didn't disappoint for the second straight day in a row. Weinberg connected on four live attempts, including a 52-yarder that had plenty of distance. He also made kicks from 33 yards (x2) and 41 yards.
OFFENSE:
— I'd call it an inconsistent day for the quarterback unit in regards to ball placement. True freshman Luke Kromenhoek got extensive work once again and his best throw came on a beauty to Jalen Brown for a touchdown. The deep shot hit the wide receiver in stride for the score and elicited a big celebration from the offense. Brock Glenn ran over to dap Kromenhoek up after the play.
Kromenhoek had another impressive throw on a connection to Elijah Moore near the sideline with the ball placed on the opposite hash. He found Lawayne McCoy on the outside on a strong pass near the sideline later on. Kromenhoek did throw an interception but he responded from the miscue and didn't commit another takeaway. He scrambled for at least one first down after recognizing pressure and working out of the pocket.
— Brock Glenn settled down in 7-on-7 with a completion to Ja'Khi Douglas in the middle of the field and a strike to Kentron Poitier in stride. He followed that up with a deep ball to Kyle Morlock with some of the credit going to the tight end for holding on to the pass despite taking a big shot. Glenn finished off his day with a rushing touchdown in the red zone, scampering up the middle and essentially using Darius Washington as a shield before bouncing off his right hip for the score.
— Trever Jackson was dead to rights with two defenders in his face but somehow got out of the pocket and cut up the field for a solid scramble. Jackson put a move on a defender to create extra space.
— It was another good day for Elijah Moore, especially early on. He pulled in a jaw-dropping one-handed catch between two defenders in 7-on-7 to make an insane play near the sideline. Moore was in the middle of the two players and reached out to snag the ball while establishing himself in bounds. His blocking showed up later in practice as Moore blocked a defensive back to the sideline on a big run from Caziah Holmes. There were some freshmen mistakes later in the session but the potential is clear.
— Micahi Danzy responded from a Tuesday practice where he put the ball on the ground too many times. He made a tremendous grab on the sideline early in practice, leaping up to catch a long pass with a defender in the area. Danzy crashed to the ground and his helmet popped off but the ball remained in his hands. He caught another deep ball on the sideline in 1-on-1's for good measure.
— Amaree Williams didn't flash as much as he did yesterday but still had some bright moments. The highlights were a tough sideline catch early in the day and another difficult grab where he held on despite taking a hit as the ball arrived.
— BJ Gibson stood out amongst the wide receivers. He spun off a press to create space on a route in 1-on-1's for a catch. Later on, Gibson made an adjustment to turn his body back towards the football for another reception on a pass that was thrown slightly behind.
— Lawayne McCoy made multiple contested catches, including a tough one in the middle of the field. He was active on the day.
— Samuel Singleton and Lawrance Toafili flashed the most out of the running backs. Singleton's vision stood out. Toafili had a touchdown scamper in the red zone late in practice.
— It was impressive to see Hykeem Williams's response to being coached up by Mike Norvell after a play. Norvell called the sophomore over to discuss something, and Williams responded, "Yes, sir," while hurrying over. He looked his head coach right in the eyes as he received the correction and was dialed in throughout the practice.
DEFENSE:
— The defense got a stop on fourth down to win both two-minute drills. Ashlynd Barker picked off Kromenhoek on the final play to shut down the offense.
— Azareye'h Thomas also came down with an interception after basically turning into a receiver on a deep ball in 1-on-1's. On the play, the wide receiver got held up in the middle of the field by a crowd of bodies as a pair of coaches were instructing a player after a previous rep. That freed up Thomas for an easy turnover.
— Barker's pick in two-minute drills was the beginning of a productive practice. He nearly came down with another interception in team drills and broke up a deep ball for BJ Gibson after fighting through the whistle to knock the ball out.
— KJ Sampson's hustle has been brought up before and his motor was running on Wednesday. Sampson chased Samuel Singleton down from his defensive tackle position on a pass to the running back out of the backfield. Odell Haggins was quick to give him props after the play.
— DD Holmes exploded through the offensive line for a tackle for loss in team drills.
— Fentrell Cypress worked inside of a wide receiver for a pass deflection in the red zone.
— Ricky Knight III deflected a pass over the middle of the field in 7-on-7.
— DeMarco Ward read the quarterback's eyes and jumped a route for a near interception. He couldn't quite hold on.
— Shawn Murphy almost picked off a pass over the middle
— Conrad Hussey made a great play to undercut a route by a tight end but couldn't finish the rep with an interception.
