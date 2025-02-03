Florida State Announces New Deputy Athletic Director, CFO
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Monday that Josh Turner of Georgia Southern University has been hired as Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Financial Officer for Seminole Athletics. Turner, who began his duties at FSU today, assumes leadership of FSU Athletics' finances with strategic emphasis on revenue generation to sustain financial sustainability as well as guiding the departmental approach to funding the upcoming spending cap management.
"I am excited to add Josh Turner to our Executive Team to lead our financial strategy," Alford said. "Josh's experience as a CFO at multiple institutions along with his proven strategic mindset and vision is very timely for our department. He will be a crucial voice in the continued evolution of our department's revenue generation efforts."
"My family and I are thrilled to join Florida State University during such an exciting and pivotal time in college athletics," Turner said. "It's an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside Michael Alford and his leadership team to serve student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the broader FSU community. We’re eager to immerse ourselves in the incredible energy and tradition that make Florida State so special. The vision for excellence here is inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of one of college athletics' most storied programs."
Turner joins the Seminoles after serving as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Business Operations at Georgia Southern, his second tenure with the Eagles. As a key executive team member, he oversaw the athletic department and foundation budgets, implemented innovative revenue strategies, and developed a five-year strategic plan to achieve balanced budgets and funded reserves. Turner also played a pivotal role in GSU’s new baseball facility, set to break ground next month, crafting the financial pro forma and revenue model to ensure its sustainability.
Additionally, he introduced an in-house cap management model that enabled coaches to project rosters and strategically allocate scholarships through 2030. Beyond his financial leadership, Turner oversaw human resources and served as the administrative sport supervisor for volleyball, baseball, and women’s golf.
Prior to returning to GSU, Turner spent two years as the Assistant Athletics Director for Business Operations at the University of Miami (Florida) where he led the day-to-day operations of the Hurricanes' Athletics Business Office. Turner also served as the primary football budget liaison and managed the department’s operating and capital budgets. He also led financial reporting efforts and served as liaison to Executive, University, and Atlantic Coast Conference personnel.
Turner's career in athletics administration began at Georgia Southern in 2020 when he served as a budget analyst. Prior to that, Turner worked for E15 Group (as a consultant to the Tampa Bay Rays) and IMG Academy.
A native of Salem, Virginia, Turner earned his bachelor’s degree from Southeastern University in Lakeland where he was a baseball student-athlete. Josh and his wife, Bailey, a former volleyball student-athlete, are the parents of a daughter, Olivia.
