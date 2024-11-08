Florida State Athletics, Seminole Boosters Send Message To Fans Amidst Failed Season
Florida State's 2024 season has gone the opposite of what anyone in Tallahassee or across the country thought before things kicked off in Ireland. The Seminoles are 1-8 through nine games and are currently in the middle of the program's longest losing streak in 49 years, which will likely be extended after a Saturday night matchup in South Bend against Notre Dame.
The more than disappointing campaign following a College Football Playoff snub with an ongoing lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference and renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium have fans demanding answers. FSU Athletics and Seminole Boosters released a statement to the season ticket holders and faithful on Thursday, imploring them for support during this difficult period.
The two entities expressed their confidence that the program would be turned back around quickly. They called on fans to renew their season ticket packages and investment in Florida State.
"Your steadfast devotion to Seminole Athletics has sustained us through good times and bad. While the 2024 football season has been difficult for all of us, we remain passionately committed to facing our current challenge head-on and setting our sights on a brighter future starting in 2024. Tough times create tough people. As a supporter of FSU football, you've stood by us through thick and thin. Through it all, you have been the most essential element of our prior success, and you remain the vital factor in our rising once again. We remain unconquered."
"Resilience has been a consistent hallmark of FSU football. Our program has repeatedly shown it, rising from despair to greatness. While this season has been discouraging, it doesn't change the proven fact that we have what it takes to rise again - and quickly. Ours is a proud program forged by our collective passion. It has created standards and expectations that are as valid today as ever because hard-earned achievements have validated them over many decades. Throughout that history, one thing has been constant - your unmatched support of excellence and devotion to our football program."
"You made that happen. From this shared experience, we know that Seminole football will achieve greatness again. Seminole Boosters is as unified as never before with our football program, athletics department, and university to ensure that the Seminoles will again be worthy of our championship legacy. That's just not an expectation; it's our standard."
"The 2025 season opens against Alabama on August 30, 2025, at Doak Campbell Stadium. As the most crucial factor in our success, we need you there to help our team return to excellence. We invite you to continue to be a part of our wonderful tradition by renewing your support."
Florida State has two games remaining in Doak Campbell Stadium, which has continued to sell- out at a reduced capacity this season with construction limiting most of the home side of the stands. It'll be interesting to see what the turnout looks like on the final two weeks of the season if the Seminoles are sitting at 1-9.
Regardless, there's a lot of anticipation surrounding the 2025 season opening matchup against Alabama in what will be the first game in the newly updated iconic venue in the capital city. The Seminoles will need to make plenty of changes on and off the field before then to keep one of the most passionate fanbases in the sport engaged in the product they've paid so much money to see succeed.
