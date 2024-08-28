Florida State’s 2024 Season Football Schedule
Florida State's 2024 season has arrived and there's a lot to be excited about in Tallahassee. The reigning ACC Champions are back in action with plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball. That isn't stopping the Seminoles from pursuing their third consecutive season with 10+ wins and a potential berth in the first 12-team College Football Playoff.
The schedule is filled with a lot of exciting matchups. From an international contest against Georgia Tech, to the home opener against Boston College, and SMU's ACC debut, September is packed with action. That continues into October when the Seminoles will face off in a rematch with Clemson along with road dates at Duke and Miami. The final month of the regular season sports a tough contest in South Bend against Notre Dame and matchups with North Carolina and Florida in Tallahassee.
Check out Florida State's entire 2024 football schedule below with opponent information, key dates, locations, and results throughout the year.
Florida State's 2024 Football Schedule:
- Georgia Tech (Saturday, August 24) In Dublin, Ireland - L 24-21 (0-1, 0-1 ACC)
- Home Opener: Boston College (Monday, September 2) in Tallahassee, Florida
- BYE WEEK #1
- Hall of Fame Weekend: Memphis (Saturday, September 14) in Tallahassee, Florida
- Family Weekend: California (Saturday, September 21) in Tallahassee, Florida
- SMU (Saturday, September 28) in Dallas, Texas
- Cancer Awareness Game: Clemson (Saturday, October 5) in Tallahassee, Florida
- BYE WEEK #2
- Duke (Friday, October 18) in Durham, North Carolina
- Miami (Saturday, October 26) in Miami Gardens, Florida
- Military Appreciation: North Carolina (Saturday, November 2) in Tallahassee, Florida
- Notre Dame (Saturday, November 9) in South Bend, Indiana
- BYE WEEK #3
- Homecoming: Charleston-Southern (Saturday, November 23) in Tallahassee, Florida
- Booster Appreciation/Home Finale: Florida (Saturday, November 30) in Tallahassee, Florida
Other Dates Worth Knowing: ACC Championship (December 7), Bowl Season Begins (December 14), College Football Playoff Begins (December 20)
Results:
— Florida State (0-1, 0-1 ACC) lost to Georgia Tech (1-0, 1-0 ACC), 24-21, on a field goal as time expired.
Passing Leaders: DJ Uiagalelei (FSU) - 19/27, 193 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs/Haynes King (GT) - 11/16, 146 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs
Rushing Leaders: Jamal Haynes (GT) - 11 rushes for 75 yards and two TDs/Roydell Williams (FSU) - 12 rushes for 38 yards and one touchdown
Receiving Leaders: Malik Rutherford (GT) - four catches for 66 yards/Ja'Khi Douglas (FSU) - four catches for 55 yards
Tackling Leaders: Shyheim Brown (FSU) - 13 tackles and one tackle for loss/Kyle Efford (GT) - 10 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss
