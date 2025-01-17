Florida State Adds Tight End With College Experience To 2025 Roster
Florida State released its initial 2025 roster on Wednesday. Only a day later, another player with past experience at the college level was added to the fold.
Earlier this month, former Southeastern University tight end Greyson Labiad announced he was continuing his career in Tallahassee. Labiad officially appeared on the roster on Thursday, meaning he's enrolled and able to go through offseason workouts and the Tour of Duty with the Seminoles.
Labiad is listed as a redshirt junior after not playing during the 2024 season. He stands at 6-foot-3, 245-pounds and will be wearing No. 89. That number was previously donned by former FSU tight end Jerrale Powers for the last three seasons.
Labiad initially spent a post-graduate season at Palmetto Prep Academy in 2021 before suiting up at Southeastern in 2022-23. Instead of the NCAA, The Fire are a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). In two years with the program, Labiad caught nine passes for 76 yards and returned a kickoff for 15 yards in 15 appearances.
The Florida native played out his prep career at Foundation Academy. During his final two seasons with the program, Labiad caught 45 passes for 477 yards and four touchdowns. He competed in the Cure All-Star Football Game in 2020.
Florida State has three tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2025; sophomore Landen Thomas, sophomore Amaree Williams, and redshirt freshman Luke Douglas.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period. The program added former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas and former UCF tight end Randy Pittman through the portal.
Eight Returning Players Switching To New Numbers In 2025
Redshirt Sophomore DB Edwin Joseph: No. 33 to No. 3
Redshirt Senior RB Roydell Williams: No. 24 to No. 5
Sophomore WR Lawayne McCoy: No. 15 to No. 7
Sophomore WR BJ Gibson: No. 80 to No. 10
Redshirt Sophomore DB Ja'Bril Rawls: No. 30 to No. 11
Redshirt Junior RB Jaylin Lucas: No. 13 to No. 12
Redshirt Freshman QB Trever Jackson: No. 10 to No. 16
Redshirt Freshman LB Jayden Parrish: No. 55 to No. 36
Who Are The New Additions To FSU's Roster This Spring?
0 - WR Duce Robinson (6-foot-6, 220 pounds)
1 - QB Thomas Castellanos (5-foot-11, 195 pounds)
4 - WR Squirrel White (5-foot-10, 167 pounds)
7 - LB Stefon Thompson (6-foot-1, 240 pounds)
8 - DL Deante McCray (6-foot-4, 283 pounds)
9 - QB Kevin Sperry (6-foot-1, 200 pounds)
10 - DL James Williams (6-foot-6, 250 pounds)
13 - DL Deamontae Diggs (6-foot-5, 260 pounds)
13 - TE Randy Pittman (6-foot-2, 225 pounds)
14 - WR Jordan Scott (6-foot-7, 215 pounds)
15 - DB Shamar Arnoux (6-foot-2, 175 pounds)
15 - WR Jayvan Boggs (6-foot-1, 200 pounds)
21 - DB Max Redmon (6-foot-1, 185 pounds)
23 - TE Chase Loftin (6-foot-6, 215 pounds)
29 - LB Caleb LaVallee (6-foot-1, 225 pounds)
31- LB Elijah Herring (6-foot-2, 230 pounds)
35 - LB Ethan Pritchard (6-foot-2, 205 pounds)
51 - C Luke Petitbon (6-foot-2, 295 pounds)
55 - OT Gunnar Hansen (6-foot-5, 330 pounds)
55 - DL Kevin Wynn (6-foot-2, 320 pounds)
57 - OT Micah Pettus (6-foot-7, 350 pounds)
60 - OL Mario Nash Jr. (6-foot-4, 280 pounds)
76 - OG Adrian Medley (6-foot-5, 305 pounds)
83 - WR Tae'shaun Gelsey (6-foot-4, 215 pounds)
87 - TE Markeston Douglas (6-foot-5, 275 pounds)
89 - Greyson Labiad (6-foot-3, 245 pounds)
90 - DL Darryll Desir (6-foot-5, 240 pounds)
91 - DL Tyeland Coleman (6-foot-4, 285 pounds)
93 - DL Mandrell Desir (6-foot-4, 240 pounds)
94 - DL LaJesse Harrold (6-foot-5, 215 pounds)
96 - DL Tylon Lee (6-foot-4, 245 pounds)
97 - DL Jayson Jenkins (6-foot-6, 281 pounds)
