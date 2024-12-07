Florida State Linebackers React To Program Moving On From Randy Shannon
Though not yet official, Florida State is expected to move on from linebackers coach Randy Shannon now that the 2024 season is over. Shannon just completed his fourth season in Tallahassee and earned the respect of the locker room.
Shannon joined the program in 2021 as a senior defensive analyst. After Chris Marve left for the defensive coordinator position at Virginia Tech, Shannon took over as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator during his final three years with the program. Shannon was FSU's interim DC for two games after the Seminoles fired Adam Fuller in November.
FSU hired new defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. The Seminoles also shifted legendary assistant Odell Haggins to an off-field role. With the program revamping the coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball, some of Shannon's former players in the linebacker room shared their thoughts on his departure.
READ MORE: Five-Star Offensive Lineman 'Disappointed' He Couldn't Sign With Florida State
Check out their reactions below.
1. Omar Graham Jr, Redshirt Junior
Graham Jr. signed with Florida State shortly before Shannon was promoted to linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator. He's spent all three of his seasons in garnet and gold under Shannon's tutelage. Graham Jr. credited the veteran assistant for helping him rebound from a tough start to the season.
"No matter what folks got to say. You forever a legend in my eyes and impacted me in many ways. I wanted to quit earlier this season. You picked me up, kept believing in me, and got me up out of that hole I was in. Forever grateful for you."
The redshirt sophomore developed into a consistent starter for the Seminoles this year. He started in eight of his ten appearances, recording a career-high 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass deflections. He totaled a season-high eight tackles and one pass breakup in FSU's loss to Clemson in October.
2. Justin Cryer, Redshirt Sophomore
Cryer actually signed with Northwestern out of high school but transferred from the program during the summer leading up to his true freshman season. Florida State was quick to get into the mix and ended up getting the physical linebacker to Tallahassee. Cryer was thankful for how much Shannon believed in him.
"No matter what folks on social media say, you believed in me even when most of the fanbase thought you were crazy for bringing me in. You never saw me as a "3 star Northwestern Transfer", just the kid you recruited out of high school. Forever grateful for your belief in me coach."
Though he missed the final three games of the season due to an injury, Cryer still finished as the fifth-highest graded player (71.0) on Florida State's defense, per PFF. He appeared in eight games, making three starts, and finished with 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one interception. Cryer set a new career-best with seven tackles and two tackles in a loss to Duke in October.
3. Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Hickman-Collins was a member of the 2024 class and just completed his first season with the Seminoles. Shannon was his primary recruiter out of high school. Hickman-Collins showed his appreciation for Shannon's coaching.
"Gave me the greatest lessons I could've ever learned. Forever thankful."
Hickman-Collins didn't appear during a game this year. He worked with the scout team while redshirting.
4. Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman
Parrish was also a member of Florida State's 2024 class. He built a strong relationship with Shannon throughout the course of his recruitment. Parrish praised Shannon for helping grow on and off the field.
"Helped me grow as a man and a player the lil tim we had together. Appreciate you giving me a opportunity to be coached by you.
Parrish didn't appear during a game this year. He worked with the scout team while redshirting.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal For Second Time
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Florida State Flips Elite Running Back From Georgia Bulldogs
• Florida State Loses Top Commitment On Early Signing Day - Again
• Florida State Hires New Defensive Line Coach Away From Nebraska