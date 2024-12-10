Florida State Offers Appalachian State EDGE Transfer
Florida State's defensive line struggled in 2024 and with the future of Patrick Payton uncertain at this time, the Seminoles have to rebuild the unit through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Earlier this week, FSU extended an offer to Appalachian State defensive end transfer Nate Johnson. He's coming off his second season with the Mountaineers where he slotted in as a starter at outside linebacker.
The South Carolina native totaled 77 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, ten sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Johnson stands at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds. He's also reported offers from USC, Wisconsin, Missouri, NC State, UNC, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
The Seminoles have five scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Patrick Payton, redshirt senior Jaden Jones, senior Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
