Florida State Releases Depth Chart For ACC Road Game Against SMU
Florida State's defense rose to the occasion over the weekend as the Seminoles downed Cal 14-9 in Tallahassee. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and his unit bent but they never broke as they failed to allow a touchdown for the first time this season. FSU was aided by a pair of missed field goals while stopping the Golden Bears on downs late in the game to finish off the victory.
Can the Seminoles churn this into a winning streak? It'll probably take more consistency on offense with Florida State preparing for a game against an SMU offense that scored 66 points last week. Through four outings, FSU has only totaled 60 points and hasn't crossed the 20-point mark since the season-opening loss to Georgia Tech.
READ MORE: Two Seminoles Break The Rock After Florida State's First Victory In 2024
On Monday, the Seminoles released their updated depth chart prior to the contest in Dallas. Florida State made a few changes to the two-deep to note on.
The most significant is that true freshman Kam Davis has replaced Roydell Williams at one of the starting running back spots. Williams missed the win against Cal due to a lower-body injury and isn't listed on the depth chart this week. Outside of that, sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams is now a primary starter after previously being listed as a co-backup with Kentron Poitier.
The alterations in the wide receiver unit mean Malik Benson and Jalen Brown are now co-starters at one of the three spots. Williams and Ja'Khi Douglas are the lone solo starters.
Outside of that, redshirt sophomore Earl Little Jr. has been listed as a co-backup with Davonte Brown behind Conrad Hussey at the free safety spot. The switch means redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph is now the co-backup with Ja'Bril Rawls to veteran start Kevin Knowles II. The changes also have true freshman Charles Lester III as the primary backup to Azareye'h Thomas.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. DJ Uiagalelei, RS Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
3. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Kam Davis, Fr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr. OR Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr.
2. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr. OR Hykeem Williams, So.
Wide Receiver:
1. Jalen Brown, RS Fr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
3. Elijah Moore, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr.
2. Jackson West, RS Jr. OR Brian Courtney, Jr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, Sr. OR Andre Otto, RS Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr. OR TJ Ferguson, RS Jr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
2. Robert Scott, RS Sr.
3. Jaylen Early, RS So.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. DJ Lundy, RS Sr.
2. Omar Graham Jr., RS So. OR Justin Cryer, So.
Linebacker:
1. Cam Riley, RS Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, So
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Edwin Joseph, RS Fr. OR Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS So.
2. Kevin Knowles, Sr.
3. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
Free Safety:
1. Conrad Hussey, So.
2. Davonte Brown, RS Sr or Earl Little Jr., RS So.
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
2. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Roydell Williams, Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
READ MORE: Florida State Clinches First Win of the Season In 14-9 Decision Over Cal Football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Highest and Lowest Graded Seminoles From FSU's Win Against Cal Football
• Florida State Opens As Underdog In Road Matchup Against SMU Mustangs
• Full Comments From FSU's Mike Norvell As Seminoles Beat Cal Football