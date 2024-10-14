Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Friday Night Game At Duke
Florida State has officially made it to the second half of the 2024 season. The Seminoles have six games remaining under their belt following a 1-5 start that includes losses to Georgia Tech, Boston College, Memphis, SMU, and Clemson. This is a year that has gone totally wrong for head coach Mike Norvell and his team which finds FSU looking for answers in the middle of October.
The Seminoles found somewhat of a spark by turning to younger players for production in the most recent loss to Clemson. It appears that FSU is continuing to try and generate momentum for the upcoming Friday night matchup at Duke.
On Monday, the Seminoles released their updated depth chart prior to the contest against the Blue Devils. Florida State made the most public changes to the two deep thus far with alterations on offense, defense, and special teams.
On offense, quarterback Brock Glenn is now the solo starter at quarterback with DJ Uiagalelei removed from the depth chart. True freshman Luke Kromenhoek is Glenn's primary backup.
True freshman wide receiver Lawayne McCoy is listed as a co-starter with Malik Benson and Jalen Brown at one of the three wide receiver spots. Plus, sophomore Hykeem Williams is now a solo starter with Kentron Poitier moved to his co-backup with true freshman Elijah Moore.
Along the offensive line, redshirt freshman Andre' Otto (left guard) and redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early (right guard) are regarded as FSU's starters at the two guard spots. Bryson Estes and Keiondre Jones will back up Otto while TJ Ferguson is Early's backup. Elsewhere, redshirt senior Robert Scott was moved from backup left tackle to backup right tackle.
Looking over to the defense, the Seminoles didn't make as many changes. Redshirt senior DJ Lundy was removed from the two deep following a season-ending injury and redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr. and sophomore Justin Cryer are now co-starters at one of the linebacker spots. In the defensive backfield, redshirt freshman KJ Kirkland is the starter at Buck Safety with redshirt junior Shyheim Brown moving to free safety. Redshirt sophomore Earl Little Jr. takes over as the backup at Buck while redshirt senior Davonte Brown and sophomore Conrad Hussey are co-backups at free safety.
The Seminoles only made a small change on special teams with Samuel Singleton taking over Deuce Spann's spot on kick return. Micahi Danzy will be Singleton's backup. Kam Davis and Caziah Holmes continue to be co-starters at the other kick return spot.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
2. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Kam Davis, Fr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr. OR Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Jalen Brown, RS Fr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Hykeem Williams, So.
2. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr OR Elijah Moore, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr. OR Brian Courtney, Jr. OR Landen Thomas, Fr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Andre' Otto, RS Fr.
2. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr. OR Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, Sr.
Right Guard:
1. Jaylen Early, RS So.
2. TJ Ferguson, RS Jr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
3. Robert Scott, RS Sr.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS So. OR Justin Cryer, So.
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Linebacker:
1. Cam Riley, RS Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, So
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Kevin Knowles, Sr. or Edwin Joseph, RS Fr.
2. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
2. Earl Little Jr., RS So.
Free Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. Davonte Brown, RS Sr. OR Conrad Hussey, So.
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
2. Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Kam Davis, FR or Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
2. Malik Benson, Sr.
READ MORE: Dabo Swinney Praises FSU Legend Bobby Bowden After Record-Breaking Win
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State's Alex Atkins Discusses Offensive Ineptitude
• Adam Fuller Takes Full Responsibility for FSU's Defensive Struggles
• FSU Football Drops Out Of Top 50 In ESPN SP+ Rankings
• FSU Football's Mike Norvell Recaps Brock Glenn's Performance Against Clemson