Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Home Matchup Against Memphis
The Florida State Seminoles haven't performed up to preseason expectations through the first two games of 2024. Following an early BYE week, the Seminoles are back in action with the goal to get back on track when Memphis arrives in Tallahassee for a non-conference matchup on Saturday.
To begin the third game week of the season, Florida State released its depth chart for the game against the Tigers. There were only a handful of changes to note across the two-deep with the Seminoles not making many alterations.
READ MORE: Florida State Loses Second Commitment In As Many Days
The only notable switch is that junior running back Jaylin Lucas is no longer on the depth chart after suffering a season-ending injury. In his place, true freshman Micahi Danzy has made his first appearance on the two-deep as a co-backup with Samuel Singleton behind starter Lawrance Toafili. The Seminoles didn't list a third player at punt returner, choosing to keep Malik Benson and Lawayne McCoy as co-starters.
At kick returner, Deuce Spann slides into Lucas's starting spot with McCoy as his primary backup.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. DJ Uiagalelei, RS Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
3. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr. OR Kam Davis, Fr.
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr. OR Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr.
2. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr. OR Hykeem Williams, So.
Wide Receiver:
1. Jalen Brown, RS Fr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
3. Elijah Moore, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr.
2. Jackson West, RS Jr. OR Brian Courtney, Jr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, Sr. OR Andre Otto, RS Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr. OR TJ Ferguson, RS Jr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
2. Robert Scott, RS Sr.
3. Jaylen Early, RS So.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. DJ Lundy, RS Sr.
2. Omar Graham Jr., RS So. OR Justin Cryer, So.
Linebacker:
1. Cam Riley, RS Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, So
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Edwin Joseph, RS Fr. OR Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS So.
2. Kevin Knowles, Sr.
3. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
Free Safety:
1. Conrad Hussey, So.
2. Davonte Brown, RS Sr
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
2. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Roydell Williams, Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
READ MORE: FSU Football Has A Decision To Make At Quarterback - Whether Mike Norvell Likes It Or Not
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• One Fan Arrested, Three Ejected in Heartbreaking FSU Football Loss to Boston College
• ESPN Analyst Predicts Disastrous Season for FSU Football Following 0-2 Start
• Three Thoughts On Florida State's Demeaning Loss To Boston College
• Florida State Drops Out Of AP Top 25 Poll After Winless Start