Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Season Finale Against Florida Gators
Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening for its final game of the 2024 season. The Seminoles will be taking on the Florida Gators in the annual Sunshine Showdown in a matchup that will also feature Senior Day in Tallahassee. The Gators are 6-5 and bowl eligible after taking down LSU and Ole Miss in consecutive weekends.
Following the program's first win since September, FSU chose to make a couple of big changes to the depth chart.
The most significant change is that true freshman Luke Kromenhoek is now the primary starter at quarterback. Kromenhoek was a co-starter with redshirt freshman Brock Glenn last week but his performance against Charleston Southern has pushed him further up the depth chart. He will likely face off against UF true freshman DJ Lagway.
At running back, senior Roydell Williams is back on the depth chart as a co-starter with true freshman Kam Davis. True freshman wide receiver BJ Gibson replaces true freshman Elijah Moore, who will redshirt per Mike Norvell. The only other change on offense is that redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early has been removed from the two deep. He was unavailable to play against Charleston Southern.
On the other side of the ball, sophomore safety Conrad Hussey is no longer listed on the depth chart. He didn't play last weekend.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS Fr
Running Back:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr. OR Samuel Singleton, RS Fr. OR Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Kam Davis, Fr. OR Roydell Williams, Sr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Jalen Brown, RS Fr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Hykeem Williams, So.
2. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr OR BJ Gibson, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr.
2. Brian Courtney, Jr.
Tight End:
1. Landen Thomas, Fr.
2. Amaree Williams, Fr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. TJ Ferguson, RS Jr.
2. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Andre' Otto, RS Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Jacob Rizy, Sr.
2. Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
2. Robert Scott, RS Sr.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS So.
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr. OR Shawn Murphy, RS So.
Linebacker:
1. Blake Nichelson, So
2. Cam Riley, RS Sr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Kevin Knowles, Sr. or Edwin Joseph, RS Fr.
2. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
2. Ashlynd Barker, RS So.
Free Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. Earl Little Jr., RS So.
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
2. Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Kam Davis, FR or Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
2. Malik Benson, Sr.
