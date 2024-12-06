Florida State Veteran Tight End Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
There are only a few more days remaining until the NCAA Transfer Portal winter window opens on Monday, December 9. The window will last for 20 days, allowing players across the country to explore their options with the NCAA setting a roster limit of 105 starting in 2025-26.
On Friday morning, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West announced he plans to enter the portal. West is coming off his fourth season in Tallahassee, spending much of that period as a reserve while dealing with numerous injuries. He was honored on senior night prior to the loss to Florida.
West was primarily a blocking tight end and didn't record a catch with the Seminoles. He did participate on multiple special teams units, including kickoff, kickoff return, and field goal. West saw 133 snaps and recorded three tackles on special teams over the last two seasons.
READ MORE: Florida State Flips Fifth Prospect On First Day Of Early Signing Period
The Alabama native signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect in 2021. He appeared in nine games during his true freshman season but missed the entirety of 2022 due to an injury. West played in 24 games during his final two years with the program. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
Florida State has five scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2024; senior Brian Courtney, redshirt junior Jerrale Powers, sophomore Landen Thomas, sophomore Amaree Williams, and true freshman Chase Loftin.
West is the second scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann announced his intentions to transfer a few days ago.
READ MORE: Top-100 Defensive Tackle Sticks With Florida State Despite Late Push From SEC Programs
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Florida State Flips Elite Running Back From Georgia Bulldogs
• Florida State Loses Top Commitment On Early Signing Day - Again
• Florida State Hires New Defensive Line Coach Away From Nebraska