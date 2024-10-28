Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Home Game Against North Carolina
Florida State returns home this weekend to face off with the North Carolina Tar Heels in Doak Campbell Stadium. Though the Seminoles are no longer in contention for the postseason, the team is electing to not make major public changes to its depth chart, at least this week.
On Monday, FSU released its updated depth chart prior to the contest in Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles only made a few slight alterations to the two deep they've rolled out during the last two games.
READ MORE: Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Decommits From Florida State Following 1-7 Start
The biggest changes came across the offensive line as senior Jacob Rizy is now listed as Florida State's starter at left guard. With that, redshirt freshman Andre' Otto has been moved to the backup center position behind redshirt senior Maurice Smith. That means redshirt senior Keiondre Jones and redshirt junior Bryson Estes will be the reserves behind Rizy.
On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt sophomore Earl Little Jr. is now a co-backup with sophomore Conrad Hussey at free safety behind redshirt junior Shyheim Brown. At Buck safety, redshirt sophomore Ashlynd Barker is listed as the primary backup behind redshirt freshman KJ Kirkland. Redshirt senior Davonte Brown is no longer on the depth chart.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
2. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Kam Davis, Fr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr. OR Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Jalen Brown, RS Fr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Hykeem Williams, So.
2. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr OR Elijah Moore, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr. OR Brian Courtney, Jr. OR Landen Thomas, Fr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Jacob Rizy, Sr.
2. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr. OR Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Andre' Otto, RS Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Jaylen Early, RS So.
2. TJ Ferguson, RS Jr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
3. Robert Scott, RS Sr.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS So. OR Justin Cryer, So.
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Linebacker:
1. Cam Riley, RS Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, So
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Kevin Knowles, Sr. or Edwin Joseph, RS Fr.
2. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
2. Ashlynd Barker, RS So.
Free Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. Earl Little Jr., RS So. OR Conrad Hussey, So.
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
2. Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Kam Davis, FR or Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
2. Malik Benson, Sr.
READ MORE: Luke Kromenhoek's Legs Spark Florida State's First Touchdown Drive Against Miami
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 19 Notes Regarding Florida State's Sizable Loss To Rival Miami
• Full Comments From Mike Norvell Following Florida State's Defeat To Miami
• FSU Fans, Former Players React to First Loss to Miami In Four Years