Florida State Releases Uniform Combination For Seminole Heritage Game
Florida State returns to action on Saturday afternoon against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles are 1-9 and losers of six straight games but find themselves in a prime position to bounce back with one of the worst teams in the FCS traveling to Doak Campbell Stadium. The Buccaneers have dropped nine consecutive games and went 0-8 in conference play for the first time in program history.
Charleston Southern is 1-10 overall and lost 16-13 in overtime against Eastern Illinois last weekend. Sophomore running back Autavius Ison (159 rushes, 762 yards, 4 TDs) and redshirt junior wide receiver Chris Rhone (31 catches, 526 yards, 4 TDs) have been the most productive players on a struggling offense.
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Ahead of the matchup with the Buccaneers, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. As head coach Mike Norvell started earlier this week, the Seminoles won't be debuting their turquoise jerseys. Instead, they'll be rocking with traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants - for the fourth time this year.
Charleston Southern has yet to officially announce what threads it'll be donning for the road game.
Florida State and Charleston Southern will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra with Shawn Kenney and Forrest Conoly on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Cal: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants
SMU: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
Clemson: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Duke: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants
North Carolina: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Notre Dame: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
READ MORE: Charleston Southern Embracing 'Us Against The World' Mentality In Road Game At FSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Could Florida State Debut Its Turquoise Uniforms This Weekend?
• FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
• Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators