Florida State Seminoles Release Depth Chart For Home Opener Against Boston College Eagles
Florida State's schedule for its second game week of the season is a little different due to the Seminoles not kicking off until Monday night. With head coach Mike Norvell and FSU's trio of coordinators set to speak this morning, the program released its second depth chart of 2024 ahead of the press conference.
The Seminoles had no consistent answers for Georgia Tech on offense and defense. Florida State compiled 291 yards of total offense, the fourth straight game dating back to last year that the team has been held under 300 yards. On the other side of the ball, the defense surrendered 190 yards on the ground and 5.3 yards per carry while allowing 5/9 third-down conversions and giving up three touchdowns in three red zone trips.
The struggles led to speculation that FSU would make changes to the depth chart. On Wednesday, there were a couple of modifications to note across the two-deep. It seemed like the contest against Georgia Tech provided the Seminoles with clarification at three position battles on offense and defense.
Last week, right tackle Robert Scott, free safety Davonte Brown, and nickel cornerback Earl Little Jr. were list as co-starters at their respective spots. That changed moving into gameweek against Boston College as all three players are now regarded as primary backups. Scott, Brown, and Little Jr. all struggled in the Week 0 defeat.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. DJ Uiagalelei, RS Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
3. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr. OR Kam Davis, Fr.
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Jaylin Lucas, Jr.
3. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr.
2. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr. OR Hykeem Williams, So.
Wide Receiver:
1. Jalen Brown, RS Fr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
3. Elijah Moore, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr.
2. Jackson West, RS Jr. OR Brian Courtney, Jr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, Sr. OR Andre Otto, RS Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr. OR TJ Ferguson, RS Jr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
2. Robert Scott, RS Sr.
3. Jaylen Early, RS So.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. DJ Lundy, RS Sr.
2. Omar Graham Jr., RS So. OR Justin Cryer, So.
Linebacker:
1. Cam Riley, RS Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, So
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Edwin Joseph, RS Fr. OR Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS So.
2. Kevin Knowles, Sr.
3. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
Free Safety:
1. Conrad Hussey, So.
2. Davonte Brown, RS Sr
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Jaylin Lucas, Jr.
2. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
Kick Returner:
1. Roydell Williams, Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Jaylin Lucas, Jr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
