Florida State Standout Patrick Payton Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Patrick Payton was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday after his performance in Florida State’s win over Cal Saturday evening.
The Miami native set career-highs with 3.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, with all of his tackles behind the line coming in the second half. Payton spearheaded a Seminole defense that did not allow a touchdown and set season-highs with 7.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss.
FSU’s 7.0 sacks were one shy of the single-game national high this season and matched the most for the Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell. Payton’s 3.0 sacks are second in a game this year nationwide.
Payton and the Seminoles are back in action this Saturday at SMU (8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network).
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
