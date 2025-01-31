Florida State left with unanswered questions after ACC, ESPN exercise network option
ESPN has agreed to prolong its partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference through 2036. Had the network not picked up the option to extend, the deal between the two parties would've expired in 2027.
Moreover, there are also talks of a revenue redistribution model favoring the conference's top brands, such as Florida State and Clemson. These two schools have been in litigation with the ACC since December 2023 and March 2024, respectively.
The renewed model would monetarily reward schools that bring the most revenue in football and men's and women's basketball. Should the redistribution model be agreed upon, FSU and Clemson would be expected to rescind their lawsuits, per ESPN.
ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro mentioned that this deal showcases their commitment to college sports and serving the Atlantic Coast Conference.
"We are pleased to extend our media rights agreement with the ACC through 2036, continuing our longstanding relationship," said ESPN Chairman Pitaro. "We remain committed to serving the ACC, its member schools, student athletes and fans via comprehensive live game coverage, storytelling and broad exposure across our unprecedented array of networks and platforms, including ACC Network. The ACC is a pillar of ESPN's leading commitment to college sports and we are thrilled to continue the partnership over the next decade."
Furthermore, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips thanked ESPN for their "leadership and dedication" to the conference's future.
"We appreciate the ongoing partnership with ESPN and their enduring commitment that further solidifies the ACC as a premier league in all facets," said ACC Commissioner Phillips. "The extension showcases the importance of our long-standing relationship, and I want to personally thank the entire ESPN team for their leadership and dedication to our collective future."
Unanswered Questions
While the Florida State and Clemson lawsuits have symbolically represented a legal separation, it would be impressive for Phillips to keep the family together and avoid a full-fledged divorce.
There are a lot of unanswered questions left for Florida State University and its fanbase:
How much of a revenue boost will they receive? Will it come close to the figures that the SEC and Big Ten schools are getting? Will it make them more competitive over time? Is this a short-term or long-term solution?
However, the most important question left to be answered is this:
Was the lawsuit worth it?
