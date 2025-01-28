Former Seminole QB EJ Manuel says FSU’s fanbase needs win over Alabama in season opener
The Florida State Seminoles' schedule was released on Monday night. One of the more anticipated games of the 2025 season will be against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30, kicking off the first part of a home-and-home series at the newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.
During Monday evening's release, former Florida State quarterback and ACC Network analyst EJ Manuel commented on the matchup, emphasizing how important it is for his alma mater and how big it is for the current state of the program.
"That Florida State-Alabama game, that's a big one because of the way Florida State finished their season last year, not even bowl eligible. 2-10 should not be synonymous with the word FSU Football, right? So that cannot happen," Manuel said during the ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release.
Florida State's last season was disappointing, to say the least, and the Seminoles will be looking to recreate an ACC Championship squad just shy of two years after winning it in 2023. Manuel thinks that a win against an SEC giant like Alabama would bring excitement to a fan base that has just witnessed such a lackluster season.
BREAKING: FSU Football's full 2025 schedule announced
"A win against Alabama also in Tallahassee would do a lot not just for this team as far as confidence but also the fanbase. I think the fanbase needs some type of excitement to start the season, especially at home."
The last time the two teams went head to head on the gridiron was in 2017 when promising quarterback Deiondre Francois was injured late in the 4th quarter in what seemed to derail Florida State's season. Alabama would go on to win 24-7; however, both teams have new head coaches since their last matchup. Former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired after a stint at Texas A&M, and Alabama's Nick Saban retired in 2023.
Alabama went 9-4 last season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Florida State beat the Crimson Tide 21-14 in 2007 under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden and will be looking for a repeat under head coach Mike Norvell.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabma (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State
Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (home finale)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'