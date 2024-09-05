Nole Gameday

FSU's Alex Mastromanno Named Ray Guy Punter of the Week

Mastromanno was a bright spot in FSU's loss to Boston College.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles punter Alex Mastromanno (29) punts the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State Seminoles punter Alex Mastromanno (29) punts the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Punter Alex Mastromanno is the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for his performance Monday night against Boston College.

Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, averaged 52.2 yards on six punts against the Eagles. Mastromanno had three punts travel at least 50 yards and matched his career-long with a 65-yard punt that rolled out of bounds at the four-yard line in the third quarter. In the second quarter, Mastromanno booted a 59-yard punt to the Eagles’ 10-yard line.

For the season, Mastromanno is averaging 49.9 yards on eight punts, with three landing inside the 20-yard line. Mastromanno began the season on the Ray Guy Award Watch List after being one of three finalists for the award last season.

Florida State hosts Memphis on September 14 at noon on ESPN.

