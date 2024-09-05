FSU's Alex Mastromanno Named Ray Guy Punter of the Week
Punter Alex Mastromanno is the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for his performance Monday night against Boston College.
Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, averaged 52.2 yards on six punts against the Eagles. Mastromanno had three punts travel at least 50 yards and matched his career-long with a 65-yard punt that rolled out of bounds at the four-yard line in the third quarter. In the second quarter, Mastromanno booted a 59-yard punt to the Eagles’ 10-yard line.
READ MORE: FSU Football Requested Marching Chiefs To Stop War Chant On Third Down
For the season, Mastromanno is averaging 49.9 yards on eight punts, with three landing inside the 20-yard line. Mastromanno began the season on the Ray Guy Award Watch List after being one of three finalists for the award last season.
Florida State hosts Memphis on September 14 at noon on ESPN.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
READ MORE: FSU Football Has A Decision To Make At Quarterback - Whether Mike Norvell Likes It Or Not
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• One Fan Arrested, Three Ejected in Heartbreaking FSU Football Loss to Boston College
• ESPN Analyst Predicts Disastrous Season for FSU Football Following 0-2 Start
• Three Thoughts On Florida State's Demeaning Loss To Boston College
• Florida State Drops Out Of AP Top 25 Poll After Winless Start