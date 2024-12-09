FSU Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Who Has Departed From The Seminoles In 2024?
Florida State's roster is going to look completely different in 2025. Following a 2-10 campaign, there's an ongoing shakeup in Tallahassee. A plethora of Seminoles are expected to depart from the team and Mike Norvell will utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal to replace the outgoing pieces.
With the 20-day NCAA Transfer Portal winter window opening at midnight on Monday, the action is ramping up around the country. It's going to be an extremely chaotic period for the Seminoles.
READ MORE: Electric QB Transfer With Ties To Gus Malzahn Sets Visit To Florida State
Track all of Florida State's outgoing and incoming transfers below.
Outgoing Transfers (18):
— Michael Grant, Quarterback (Walk-On)
— Destyn Hill, Wide Receiver
— Darion Williamson, Wide Receiver
— Deuce Spann, Wide Receiver
— Carson Pielock, Wide Receiver (Walk-On)
— Jackson West, Tight End
— Brian Courtney, Tight End
— Nick Roebas-Bass, Tight End (Walk-On)
— Julian Armella, Offensive Lineman
— Byron Turner Jr., Defensive End
— Lamont Green Jr., Defensive End
— Dante Anderson, Defensive End (Walk-On)
— Xavier Perkins, Defensive End (Walk-On)
— Malakai Menzer, Defensive End (Walk-On)
— Tomiwa Durojaiye, Defensive Tackle
— Omar Graham Jr., Linebacker
— Omarion Cooper, Defensive Back
— Jayden Bradford, Defensive Back (Walk-On)
NFL Draft Declarations (3):
— Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle
— Darrell Jackson, Defensive Tackle
— Azareye'h Thomas, Defensive Back
Incoming Transfers (0):
READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF
• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
• Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal