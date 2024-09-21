FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against Cal
Florida State will continue its slate of conference games with an important ACC matchup against Cal on Saturday night. The meeting will mark the first time that the two programs have ever matched up on the football field. After joining the ACC over the summer, the Golden Bears will open up conference play against the Seminoles in late September.
Cal is off to a 3-0 start, including an impressive road win at Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Golden Bears boast a strong running attack and a defense that is adept at forcing turnovers. Head coach Justin Wilcox has his team playing at a high level as they prepare to face FSU in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. California Golden Bears
Ahead of the matchup with the Golden Bears, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. For the third time in four games, the Seminoles will be wearing a different set of threads as the team plans to don an alternate look - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants.
Cal previously unveiled its uniforms on Friday. The Golden Bears will wear blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants.
Florida State and Cal will kick off at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2 with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, and Taylor Davis on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
