FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup With North Carolina Tar Heels
Florida State is back in action on Saturday afternoon against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Doak Campbell Stadium. With the Seminoles sitting at 1-7 and no longer in contention for a bowl game, the final four games will be about playing for pride and the future. The Tar Heels, on the other hand, are still vying for a shot at the postseason and have a chance to snap head coach Mack Brown's longtime losing streak (0-11) against FSU.
North Carolina enters this matchup at 4-4 overall after the team ended a four-game slide with a dominant victory against Virginia last weekend. In the victory, the Tar Heels racked up ten sacks on defense while running back Omarion Hampton crossed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground. UNC has scored 30+ points in five of its eight games but is allowing 28.4 points per contest.
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Ahead of the matchup with the Tar Heels, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be packing the garnet pants for the second time this year - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants. The team has donned six different combinations in nine games.
North Carolina previously revealed that it'll be wearing their throwback blue helmets, white jerseys, and white pants for the contest.
Florida State and North Carolina will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST on the ACC Network with Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, and Coley Harvey on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Cal: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants
SMU: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
Clemson: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Duke: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants
