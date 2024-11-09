FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Road Game At Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Florida State returns to action on Saturday evening against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana. The Seminoles are 1-8 and massive underdogs against a Notre Dame team that is battling for a College Football Playoff spot under third-year head coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish have been dominating most of their matchups since an early upset loss to Northern Illinois.
Notre Dame enters the game at 7-1 overall and is coming off a BYE week. In their most recent outing against then-ranked Navy, the Fighting Irish led 31-7 at the half in a 51-14 victory. Quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jeremiyah Love make for a potent one-two threat on offense while the defense is statistically one of the best in the entire country.
Ahead of the matchup with the Fighting Irish, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be rocking alternate road uniforms for the second time this year - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants. The team has donned six different combinations in ten games.
Notre Dame previously revealed that it'll be wearing gold helmets, blue jerseys, and gold pants for the contest.
Florida State and Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC with Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Cal: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants
SMU: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
Clemson: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Duke: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants
North Carolina: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
