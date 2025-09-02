Nole Gameday

FSU football starter honored after physically dominating Alabama

Florida State's offensive line looked entirely different than last year in Week 1.

Dustin Lewis

FSU Athletics
In this story:

Florida State redshirt senior center Luke Petitbon is the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Seminoles' 31-17 victory over No. 8 Alabama to begin the 2025 season.

Petitbon, from Annapolis, Maryland, spearheaded a Florida State offensive line that did not allow a sack for the first time since September 16, 2023. Petitbon played all 63 snaps against the Crimson Tide, as did FSU's four other starting linemen: RT Micah Pettus, RG Adrian Medley, LG Richie Leonard IV, and LT Gunnar Hansen.

READ MORE: Nick Saban admits why he was disappointed after FSU football dominated Alabama

Florida State ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Noles snap Alabama's 23-season streak of winning its first game. It was the first time an unranked team ran for four touchdowns in a win against Alabama since 1998, and the first time FSU ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns against a ranked opponent since 2012.

Petitbon finished with an 85 percent job grade and 96 percent effort grade, accounting for seven knockdown blocks and seven blocks that led to either a touchdown or first down.

*Release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football