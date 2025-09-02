FSU football starter honored after physically dominating Alabama
Florida State redshirt senior center Luke Petitbon is the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Seminoles' 31-17 victory over No. 8 Alabama to begin the 2025 season.
Petitbon, from Annapolis, Maryland, spearheaded a Florida State offensive line that did not allow a sack for the first time since September 16, 2023. Petitbon played all 63 snaps against the Crimson Tide, as did FSU's four other starting linemen: RT Micah Pettus, RG Adrian Medley, LG Richie Leonard IV, and LT Gunnar Hansen.
Florida State ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Noles snap Alabama's 23-season streak of winning its first game. It was the first time an unranked team ran for four touchdowns in a win against Alabama since 1998, and the first time FSU ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns against a ranked opponent since 2012.
Petitbon finished with an 85 percent job grade and 96 percent effort grade, accounting for seven knockdown blocks and seven blocks that led to either a touchdown or first down.
