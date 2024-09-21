FSU Football vs. Cal Golden Bears Pre-Game Injury Updates
Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's third straight home game as the Seminoles undergo final preparations to face off with the undefeated Cal Golden Bears. FSU is hoping to finally walk away victorious for the first time this season while the Golden Bears are looking to pull off another road upset after taking down Auburn earlier this month.
Doak Campbell Stadium is sold out once again for Family Weekend. The supporters wearing garnet and gold are craving to see the Seminoles win their first game since beating Louisville in the ACC Championship a whopping 294 days ago.
Ahead of the matchup, the Seminoles are dealing with a few injuries that could force at least four players out of the lineup. Redshirt senior offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, redshirt senior offensive tackle Robert Scott, and senior running back Roydell Williams have already been ruled out while senior linebacker Cam Riley will be a game-time decision.
Luckily, redshirt senior offensive tackle Darius Washington, redshirt junior safety Shyheim Brown, and redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen Brown are expected to return to the lineup. Brown was sidelined against Memphis due to an undisclosed issue, Washington went down with an injury in pregame warmups, and Brown was injured in the first half.
It's worth noting that there are a few players on Florida State's roster who are dealing with known ailments. Sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill was previously ruled out for the year after being injured in the spring while true freshman defensive back Jamari Howard is recovering from an injury that has lasted into the season. The Seminoles recently ruled out junior running back and standout specialist, Jaylin Lucas, for the remainder of the campaign.
Plus, offensive tackle Robert Scott, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and tight end Jerrale Powers missed most of the spring due to different issues. Additionally, Norvell has brought up linebacker DJ Lundy, tight end Landen Thomas, and offensive lineman Bryson Estes as players who were limited at different points of the preseason.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Golden Bears.
— Cal star running back Jaydn Otto is dressed out and warming up. Ott will play tonight after missing the game last week due to an injury.
— DJ Uiagalelei is wearing a sleeve on his right leg for the third straight game. Hard to tell if he's sporting the same knee breece under the sleeve that he dons at practice.
— Shyheim Brown is jogging around the field pregame. He doesn't look to be visibly hampered and should be good to go.
— Jalen Brown is catching punts pregame and looks like he should play as expected.
— Darius Washington is warming up pregame with the centers. He is expected to be back after missing the last game due to an injury.
— Robert Scott and Jeremiah Byers are both in street clothes and OUT tonight. Neither look too visibly hampered and are supporting their teammates in pregame warmups.
— Roydell Williams has a boot on his right foot and is moving with a slight limp. He was ruled out earlier today.
— True freshman wide receiver Camdon Frier has a bulky brace on his left leg and is using two crutches to move around. Norvell hasn't commented on his injury.
