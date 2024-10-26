FSU Football vs. Miami Hurricanes Pre-Game Injury Updates
Kickoff is closing for Florida State's second true road game of the 2024 season as the Seminoles undergo final preparations to face off against the Duke Blue Devils. FSU has never been defeated by Duke in program history but enters Friday night as a slim underdog following a horrendous first half of the year.
Ahead of the matchup, it's worth noting that there are a few players on Florida State's roster who are dealing with known ailments. True freshman running back Kam Davis has already been ruled out of the game due to an injury. Redshirt senior offensive tackle Darius Washington will be a game-time decision after going down late last week. Along with that, sophomore linebacker Blake Nichelson didn't play last week but is expected to return against Miami.
Junior running back Jaylin Lucas, senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior linebacker DJ Lundy, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt junior defensive end Jaden Jones, and true freshman defensive back Jamari Howard have all been ruled out for the year. True freshman wide receiver Camdon Frier is also believed to be out for the season as he's been spotted with a massive brace on his leg and using crutches to move around prior to home games.
Running back Roydell Williams is out for an undisclosed period of time after popping up with an injury prior to the game against Cal. Plus, offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, offensive tackle Robert Scott, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and linebacker Shawn Murphy have missed multiple games this season with various ailments.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Hurricanes.
— Darius Washington is dressed out and warming up as a game-time decision. His right ankle is heavily wrapped.
— Blake Nichelson is also dressed out and warming up. He has a wrap on his left hand.
— Trever Jackson will serve as the third quarterback tonight behind Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek. DJ Uiagalelei is with the team pregame and still has a brace/cast on his right throwing hand.
— Every Seminole on the depth chart is dressed out other than running back Kam Davis.
