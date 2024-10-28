Highest and Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Loss To Miami
Florida State is out of the picture for a bowl game with four games remaining in the 2024 season. The Seminoles have officially been eliminated from postseason contention - before the calendar flips to November - for the third time in Mike Norvell's five years in Tallahassee. To make matters worse, FSU slipped from its top spot in the Sunshine State with its 36-14 defeat to the Miami Hurricanes.
This one never really felt close as the Seminoles failed to reach 300 yards for the 11th straight game dating back to last season. True freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek led the team in rushing, with the majority of his 71 yards coming on the lone touchdown drive. As for the defense, Florida State limited Miami to a season-low in points but surrendered 445 yards, 8/14 third-down conversion attempts, and 5/5 scoring in the red zone.
We're going to continue exploring this relatively new idea we started last season and dive into the highest and lowest-graded Seminoles on both sides of the ball from the loss. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Robert Scott (79.6) - 63 snaps
Scott made his third start of the season with Darius Washington sidelined due to an injury. He played all but one snap, grading out as the top overall offensive player and adding an 87.9 pass blocking grade.
2. Brian Courtney (73.2) - 8 snaps
Courtney only played eight snaps but had the second-highest run-blocking grade on the team (77.0).
3. Amaree Williams (67.7) - 21 snaps
Williams made the second catch of his career in the fourth quarter, coming down with a tough grab for a 27-yard gain.
4. Brock Glenn (66.4) - 26 snaps
Glenn started the game but was replaced by Luke Kromenhoek after two drives. He returned in the final frame, leading a touchdown drive with a throw to Malik Benson. Glenn completed 5/18 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown while adding five rushes for 22 yards.
5. Malik Benson (66.3) - 29 snaps
Benson caught the first touchdown of his Florida State career, finishing with three catches for 21 yards and a score.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Kentron Poitier (53.3) - 22 snaps
Poitier didn't record a catch in the loss. He was wide open on a fourth down play but Kromenhoek didn't spot him.
4. Maurice Smith (49.5) - 64 snaps
Smith struggled with his snaps once again and was called for a holding penalty that put the offense behind the chains.
3. Elijah Moore (45.6) - 13 snaps
Moore saw the most extensive action of his young career but dropped a contested catch over the middle.
2. BJ Gibson (45.3) - 16 snaps
Gibson was credited with a drop as he earned his most snaps of the season.
1. Hykeem Williams (42.6) - 21 snaps
Williams did not record a catch in the loss.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Omar Graham Jr. (77.0) - 46 snaps
Graham Jr. was arguably the top performer on FSU's defense in the defeat, recording four tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup. He looked like one of the few players on the roster who cared.
2. Ashlynd Barker (74.6) - 19 snaps
Despite exiting the game due to an injury after a scary collision, Barker totaled three tackles.
3. Darrell Jackson (73.3) - 51 snaps
Jackson had his most productive outing of the year, finishing with three tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks against his former team.
4. Edwin Joseph (71.9) - 32 snaps
Joseph delivered a couple of big hits. He was credited with three tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.
5. Aaron Hester (70.8) - 5 snaps
Hester saw action late in the game but wasn't credited with any statistics.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Shyheim Brown (54.6) - 54 snaps
Brown recorded three tackles but graded out as the second-worst defender in regards to rushing defense (46.8) and tackling (49.7).
4. Joshua Farmer (53.8) - 47 snaps
Farmer wasn't credited with any statistics in the defeat despite playing 54% of the defensive snaps.
3. Marvin Jones Jr. (52.0) - 52 snaps
Jones Jr. recorded one tackle despite playing 61.9% of the defensive snaps.
2. Cam Riley (46.6) - 40 snaps
Riley graded out as the worst defender on the team in regards to rushing defense (45.8) and tackling (31.4).
1. Quindarrius Jones (45.2) - 28 snaps
Jones commited a pass interference penalty and surrendered another catch. He recorded two tackles.
Full Grades:
