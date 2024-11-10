Highest And Lowest Graded Players From FSU's Embarrassing Loss To Notre Dame
Florida State's misery continued on Saturday night as the Seminoles dropped their sixth straight game, this one in blowout fashion as Notre Dame rolled 52-3. Instead of improvements throughout a struggling season, FSU seems to continue to get worse and hit new lows week by week. The team has been defeated by a margin of 123-28 in its last three games with Mike Norvell tying his worst regular season loss and worst home loss during his five years in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles allowed eight sacks while only completing ten passes and throwing two interceptions. Defensively, Florida State surrendered 450+ yards for the fifth time in six games. The unit continues to get gashed on the ground as they've given up 200+ rushing yards in each of the last three games.
You'll notice a fair number of younger players included in the grades this week. The Seminoles are committing more and more snaps to underclassmen with the season almost over. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Darion Williamson (71.7) - 9 snaps
Williamson was the only wide receiver on FSU's roster to record a catch before the fourth quarter. He came down with an eight-yard grab that moved the offense into field goal range. Mike Norvell promptly decided to go for it and the Seminoles turned the ball over on downs.
2. Samuel Singleton Jr. (70.3) - 12 snaps
Singleton Jr. had the longest play of the game for the Seminoles with a 27-yard rush in the second half. He rushed eight times for 47 yards while catching one pass for two yards.
3. Lawayne McCoy (70.1) - 16 snaps
McCoy came down with two catches late in the game, one on which he made a nice move after the grab for a first down. He finished with two receptions for 22 yards, leading the team in that category.
4. Elijah Moore (66.6) - 13 snaps
Moore laid out for a tough catch in the final minutes. His lone grab went for 13 yards and a first down.
5. Maurice Smith (65.0) - 70 snaps
Smith returned after missing the loss to North Carolina due to an injury. He played every snap on an FSU offensive line that fielded its ninth different starting lineup in ten games.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. BJ Gibson (53.0) - 22 snaps
Gibson played a career-high in snaps but didn't record any stats.
4. Landen Thomas (52.7) - 36 snaps
Thomas had the worst run-blocking grade (45.2) on the offense and one of the worst pass-blocking grades (35.9) as well. He caught one pass for nine yards.
3. Amaree Williams (52.6) - 28 snaps
Williams saw a career-high in snaps but didn't record any stats. He was among the lowest-graded pass blockers on the team (34.9).
2. TJ Ferguson II (49.2) - 40 snaps
Ferguson started but was benched in favor of Andre' Otto. He had a pass-blocking grade of 7.5. That's not a typo.
1. Brock Glenn (29.1) - 44 snaps
Glenn struggled in his fifth start, throwing two interceptions including a pick-six. He completed 5/18 passes for 51 yards and the two turnovers.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. KJ Kirkland (73.5) - 27 snaps
Kirkland was credited with three tackles in the loss.
2. Tomiwa Durojaiye (71.6) - 8 snaps
In limited snaps, Durojaiye recorded his first sack of the season on a drive where FSU held Notre Dame to a field goal.
3. Azareye'h Thomas (69.1) - 57 snaps
Thomas continues to lead the team in snaps and added three tackles and two pass breakups to his name.
4. Ashlynd Barker (68.5) - 38 snaps
Good to see Barker out there after a scary collision a few weeks ago. He recorded four tackles.
5. Shyheim Brown (66.6) - 38 snaps
Brown led the team with five total tackles.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Byron Turner Jr. (49.4) - 23 snaps
Turner Jr. started for the first time this season. He finished with two tackles.
4. Joshua Farmer (49.2) - 14 snaps
Farmer started but didn't see much action due to an injury. He didn't record any stats.
3. Earl Little Jr. (42.0) - 19 snaps
Little Jr. was credited with one tackle.
2. Kevin Knowles II (36.0) - 40 snaps
Knowles had the worst coverage grade (30.3) on the team and struggled to tackle as well (42.2). PFF noted him as missing one tackle but it felt like more.
1. Omar Graham Jr. (29.6) - 35 snaps
After strides in the right direction, Graham Jr. had arguably his worst performance of the season. He finished with a 29.6 defensive grade and a 31.0 coverage grade. Graham Jr. recorded two tackles.
Full Grades:
